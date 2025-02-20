Supplemental mobile coverage from satellites will improve reliability of telecom services

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians need to be able to count on reliable telecom services no matter where they live. High-quality telecom services not only support economic and social activities but are also crucial for emergency services and public safety.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the publication of the Decision on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Supplemental Mobile Coverage by Satellite. This new spectrum policy is a first step to enabling service providers to offer expanded wireless services via satellites. This technology represents an exciting opportunity to secure reliable and resilient wireless services across the country, with most of the benefit in typically unserved or underserved areas. While it is still in its early stages and subject to limitations, this new capability is expected to improve over time with technological development and as more satellites are launched.

This new spectrum policy is about laying the foundation so we can maximize the benefits of this technology for Canadians as it becomes available, such as:

expanded wireless services, particularly in unserved and underserved areas, including rural, remote and Indigenous communities

improved access to emergency services and 9-1-1

increased reliability and resiliency of telecommunications services

increased investment in wireless networks, in their evolution and in the expansion of services

Canada is among the earliest countries to have taken regulatory action to facilitate this service. Commercial supplemental mobile coverage from satellites is expected to be available in Canada later this year, with the service supporting texting to start at that time.

The Government of Canada will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to improve the reliability of telecom networks, while working with telecommunications companies and other partners.

Quotes

"Canadians rely on fast, reliable wireless services every day—especially crucial during emergencies and natural disasters. That's why our government is enabling service providers to harness satellite technology, ensuring Canadians stay connected where and when they need it, no matter how rural or remote their community."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"High-quality and reliable cell service is essential no matter where Canadians live, work or travel. The government is making sure service providers can take full advantage of satellite technology to provide the best possible coverage in rural, remote and Indigenous communities so that people have access to the services they need, when they need them."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick facts

Due to Canada's vast land mass and widely dispersed population, satellite systems already play a vital role in providing basic telephone, broadcasting and Internet services in rural, remote and northern communities. Recent developments have opened the possibility of using satellites to expand the coverage of commercial mobile services.

vast land mass and widely dispersed population, satellite systems already play a vital role in providing basic telephone, broadcasting and Internet services in rural, remote and northern communities. Recent developments have opened the possibility of using satellites to expand the coverage of commercial mobile services. As of 2022, approximately 99% of Canadians had access to mobile coverage, according to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) Communications Market Reports – Open Data . However, coverage gaps persist in less populated rural and Indigenous communities, along some roads and highways, and in remote areas of the country.

. However, coverage gaps persist in less populated rural and Indigenous communities, along some roads and highways, and in remote areas of the country. Expanding supplemental mobile coverage by satellite will help further the Government of Canada's Telecommunications Reliability Agenda, a set of actions to improve the reliability of Canada's telecom networks.

Associated links

