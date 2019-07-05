Government of Canada preparing young Canadians for tomorrow's jobs

80,000 students and their teachers will have the opportunity to learn digital skills

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada needs a workforce savvy in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), capable of taking on challenges to compete in the digital economy. That's why, to prepare the next generation of Canadian workers to succeed in the increasingly digital economy, the Government of Canada is supporting millions of young Canadians in improving their digital skills.

During a visit to Studica Limited in Mississauga today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced $1.4 million in funding for FIRST Robotics Canada as part of the second phase of the Government of Canada's CanCode program.

CanCode gives students from kindergarten to Grade 12 the opportunity to learn digital skills, like coding, data analytics and digital content development, including artificial intelligence. The program also helps Canadian teachers acquire the know-how to incorporate new digital skills and technologies into their classrooms, and it encourages young women, Indigenous peoples and other under-represented groups to pursue careers in STEM.

In its first phase, the program helped deliver training to more than 1.3 million students and 61,000 teachers from coast to coast to coast. In this second phase, the Government will work with 27 partner organizations to deliver training to over 2 million more students and teachers.

With its funding, FIRST Robotics will deliver coding and digital skills training to 80,000 students, from kindergarten to Grade 12, and up to 5,000 teachers across the country. Students and their teachers will learn several program applications through in-person and online workshops, seminars, sessions and robotics competitions.

CanCode aligns with Canada's Digital Charter, a made-in-Canada, principles-based approach to building trust in the digital world. The first principle of the Charter is focused on ensuring that all Canadians have equal opportunity to participate in the digital world and the necessary tools to do so, including access, connectivity, literacy and skills.

"Young Canadians will drive our economic success for years to come. By investing in resources to teach them digital skills and making higher education more affordable, our government is helping them transition successfully from classrooms to research labs, shop floors or boardrooms."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"FIRST Robotics Canada is thrilled to expand our programs and digital skills training to more kids and youth across Canada through CanCode. With this support, we will continue to reach more students—like those in underserved communities—with an engaging STEM program that not only teaches robotics and coding but also focuses on the principles of leadership and teamwork while embracing diversity and inclusion."

– Mark Breadner, President, FIRST Robotics Canada

Budget 2019 has invested $60 million in CanCode. This investment is in addition to the $50 million from Budget 2017, for a total of $110 million .

in CanCode. This investment is in addition to the from Budget 2017, for a total of . To date, over 1.3 million students and 61,000 teachers have participated in CanCode activities. In this second phase of CanCode, more than 2 million Canadian students and teachers will receive training by March 2021 .

. CanCode has a student stream and a teacher stream. CanCode recipients deliver digital skills learning opportunities for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 and/or training programs and workshops for teachers.

CanCode is designed to complement educational curricula and to promote, encourage and spark awareness and interest in coding and digital skills more broadly. The long-term goal is to make Canada a leading innovation economy with a diverse and inclusive workforce.

