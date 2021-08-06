Government of Canada moving forward with 150 projects to protect against hate-motivated crimes

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Hate-motivated crimes are attacks on fundamental rights and freedoms and on Canadian values of respect, equality and inclusion. They have an impact not just on the individual targeted, but on the community at large. That's why the Government of Canada helps communities implement measures to protect against hate-motivated crimes through the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Joël Lightbound, announced that as a result of the SIP Call for Applications of September to November 2020, 150 projects representing over $6 million to support communities at risk of hate-motivated crime have been recommended for development. This announcement, made on behalf of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, is the largest investment for a given year in the history of the program.

Speaking at the Centre communautaire Annour, which submitted a proposal for just over $89,000 from the last Call for, among other things, the purchase and installation of surveillance cameras and access control systems to prevent hate motivated crime, Parliamentary Secretary Lightbound also announced that the next Call for Applications is open for applications. Eligible recipients, including community centres, educational institutions and places of worship, are invited to apply for funding until September 22, 2021.

The SIP is designed to help communities at risk of hate-motivated crime improve their security infrastructure. This funding can be used for security equipment such as doors, windows, cameras, alarm systems, fencing, lighting, minor renovations to enhance security, and basic training for staff to respond to a hate-motivated crime.

The Government of Canada remains committed to helping religious and cultural organizations better protect themselves from hate-motivated crimes. Budget 2021 proposed an additional $2 million to the SIP, for a total of $8 million in funding for fiscal year 2021-22. While the Call for Applications is open to eligible applicants from all communities, this additional funding from Budget 2021 will focus on addressing anti-Asian hate-motivated crime.

In Canada we will continue to work together to build a more just society. One of the ways we can support our vulnerable communities is to help make sure they feel safe in their community centres, schools and places of worship.

"All people living in Canada deserve to be safe and have the right to practise their culture or faith without fear, regardless of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religion. Through the SIP, the Government of Canada supports vulnerable communities from hate-motivated crime by providing funding to community centres, educational institutions, and places of worship to enhance their security infrastructure. We're committed to creating safer, more secure, gathering spaces for vulnerable communities."

— Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Preventing hate-motivated crime is a priority for the Government of Canada . By taking measures to address hate-motivated crimes, the Government is demonstrating its commitment to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians, and working towards fostering more collaboration and resilience within the diverse communities that make up the fabric of the Canadian society.

. By taking measures to address hate-motivated crimes, the Government is demonstrating its commitment to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians, and working towards fostering more collaboration and resilience within the diverse communities that make up the fabric of the Canadian society. Since its creation, SIP has provided more than $11.2 million in funding to over 383 projects across Canada .

in funding to over 383 projects across . Funding is available to private, not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk of being victimized by hate-motivated crime. Approved projects may receive up to 50 per cent of total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year.

per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year. Interested organizations representing places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized educational institutions, and community centres can apply through Public Safety Canada's website.

In Canada , most hate crimes are motivated by race/ethnicity (45%); religion (35%); and sex and gender based issues (13%).

