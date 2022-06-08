Government of Canada moves to next stage of third shipyard selection process with Chantier Davie

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Jun 08, 2022, 10:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) is a long-term, multibillion-dollar program to renew the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy fleets, creating good middle-class jobs across the country while revitalizing Canada's marine industry.

Today, the Government of Canada announced that it will begin negotiations with Chantier Davie of Lévis, Quebec, towards an umbrella agreement, to become the third strategic shipbuilding partner under the NSS. Pending successful negotiations, an agreement is expected to be in place by the end of 2022. 

Chantier Davie submitted a proposal as part of the Request for Proposal process for the selection of a third NSS shipyard. This included a third-party assessment of the shipyard's infrastructure; submission and evaluation of a formal proposal from the shipyard; and a due diligence process to ensure the shipyard is financially capable of performing the work and making any necessary upgrades to its infrastructure.

The assessment was similar to the process previously undertaken in 2011 to select Irving Shipbuilding Inc. and Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards as strategic partners under the NSS.

Pending successful negotiation of an umbrella agreement, Chantier Davie will build 1 of 2 polar icebreakers and 6 program icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard. Contracts for each project will be negotiated with the shipyard only after the signature of an umbrella agreement.

Quick facts
Related products

Backgrounder on Canadian Coast Guard's new icebreakers
Backgrounder on Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy: Process to add a third shipyard

Associated links

National Shipbuilding Strategy
Prime Minister announces renewal of Canadian Coast Guard fleet
Government of Canada announces construction of new icebreakers for Canadian Coast Guard
Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy: Process to add a third shipyard

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada