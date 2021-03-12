Government of Canada invests to increase equity, diversity and inclusion in research

Post-secondary institutions in Ontario awarded $1.2 million to better support inclusive career advancement, recruitment and retention

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in science and research enhances excellence, innovation and creativity and leads to more impactful results for all Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to tackling challenges encountered by under-represented and disadvantaged groups in Canadian research institutions and addressing the impacts on research at large.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, and the Honourable John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Guildwood, announced that three institutions in Ontario are receiving Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institutional Capacity-Building grants totalling $1.2 million. This is part of the $4.8 million in total funding being awarded through the 2020 competition to support 12 institutions across Canada as they adapt and implement changes to overcome systemic barriers, increase equity, diversity and inclusion, and create inclusive career opportunities for researchers.

The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institutional Capacity-Building Grant—a pilot program launched in 2019—is supported by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). NSERC is administering it on behalf of the three federal research granting agencies.

Quotes

"When we have diverse voices and thoughts, we get more impactful results in science and research. That's why we are taking action to make sure that everyone has access to equal opportunities, treatment and recognition in the Canadian academic world. I applaud the work of Canada's institutions to increase equity, diversity and inclusion in research and eagerly await the positive changes this will bring to the health, well-being and success of Canadians."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada cannot afford to leave talent on the sidelines of innovation. The three Ontario institutions receiving funding today will be key to the important work being done to improve equity, diversity and inclusion in the research community across our country."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour

"Equity, diversity and inclusion in Canadian post-secondary institutions is headed in a positive direction, but there is still more work to be done. This investment by the Government of Canada in these Ontario-based institutions will help Canada's diverse scientific community reach its full potential."

– The Honourable John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Guildwood

"Congratulations and much success to all 12 post-secondary institutions receiving funds to support their efforts to create an inclusive environment reflecting Canada's diversity. We know the Canadian research ecosystem can only be excellent, innovative and impactful when it benefits us all."

– Alejandro Adem, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

Quick facts

The following institutions across Canada are receiving funding through Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institutional Capacity-Building grants:

are receiving funding through Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institutional Capacity-Building grants: Cégep de l'Outaouais



Centennial College



Collège de Maisonneuve



Emily Carr University of Art + Design



Georgian College of Applied Arts and Technology



Lethbridge College



Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology



NorQuest College



St. Francis Xavier University



Université du Québec à Rimouski



University of Lethbridge



Thompson Rivers University

Associated links

