Ontarians in rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our connections. Now more than ever, Canadians across the country need access to reliable high-speed Internet, as many of us are working, learning and staying in touch with friends and family from home. Right now, too many Canadians living in rural and remote communities lack access to high-speed Internet. Through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get Canadians connected to the high-speed Internet they need.



Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Pickering–Uxbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced over $200,000 in federal funding for two projects to bring high-speed Internet to 130 underserved households in the Pickering communities of Greenwood and Whitevale, Ontario. Bell Canada is investing an additional $273,000.

The projects being announced today were approved within five months of the November 2020 formal launch of the $1.75-billion UBF. Projects funded under the UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

Today's announcement builds on the progress the Government of Canada has already made to improve critical infrastructure in Ontario. Since 2015, the federal government has approved over 4,060 infrastructure projects, totalling over $2.85 billion in federal investments in Ontario communities with a population of fewer than 100,000 people. These investments mean 481 km of new or upgraded roads that are making our communities safer; more than 938 projects that are providing residents with cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water; and more than 5,427 additional housing units that are being built in rural communities, helping ensure all Ontarians have a safe place to call home.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has proven how essential it is for all Canadians to be connected to reliable and affordable Internet access, especially for those living in rural communities. Whether you're a student studying in a virtual classroom, an entrepreneur running a business online or a grandparent trying to stay connected with loved ones, this pandemic has highlighted the critical and immediate need for Canadians to have access to high-speed Internet, more than ever before. As a strong advocate for better connectivity in Pickering, I am pleased to see this investment in north Pickering, and I look forward to connecting even more residents and Canadians to this essential service through the government's Universal Broadband Fund."

– Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Pickering–Uxbridge

"Access to high-speed broadband networks will be a driver of Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and of future social and economic prosperity. Bell has committed to further accelerating our industry-leading capital investment plan over the next two years to connect even more communities across the country. We're proud to invest $273,000 and to partner with the Government of Canada to provide residents of Greenwood and Whitevale with access to the fastest fibre home Internet speeds available."

– Bruce Furlong, Senior Vice President, Access Engineering and Deployment, Bell Canada



Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The UBF is a $1.75-billion investment designed to help connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet. Applications to the UBF were accepted until March 15, 2021 , and are now being evaluated.

investment designed to help connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet. Applications to the UBF were accepted until , and are now being evaluated. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. The suite includes the Connect to Innovate program, which is expected to connect nearly 400,000 households by 2023, and the recently announced $2-billion broadband initiative from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123,[email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

