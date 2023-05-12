Investment further positions Canadian post-secondary institutions as world leaders

HALIFAX, NS, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Throughout Canada, universities spur innovation, support scientific discoveries and train tomorrow's researchers and workers. To ensure Canada remains at the forefront of research, innovation and wealth generation, the Government of Canada is investing in the success of the country's researchers.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Fillmore and the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, highlighted an investment of more than $154 million in Dalhousie University through the Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF). This funding is part of a $1.4 billion investment in support of 11 large-scale research initiatives , which was announced by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on April 28. This investment will allow researchers at Canadian universities to capitalize on the strengths of their research areas and attract capital and world-class talent.

At Dalhousie University, researchers working on the Transforming Climate Action: Addressing the Missing Ocean initiative seek to better understand how oceans respond to the evolving climate crisis. They will develop new approaches to mitigate climate change and improve justice and equity in the relationship between oceans, climate and people. The Transforming Climate Action initiative—and all CFREF initiatives—will foster community, provincial, national and international partnerships across the academic, private and not-for-profit sectors to deliver research leading to important social and economic benefits for Canadians.

By supporting initiatives focused on, among other things, cutting carbon emissions in our communities; treating and preventing brain and heart diseases; and making discoveries through responsible artificial intelligence use, robotics and advanced computing, CFREF is helping Canadian researchers pioneer global insights and strengthen Canada's social and technological innovation ecosystems.

"Today's research is tomorrow's economy. Since the start, our government has re-established the fundamental role of science and scientists in our society. The funded initiatives, including the one here at Dalhousie University, will lead to breakthrough discoveries that will improve people's lives, nourish Canada's innovation ecosystems, and shape our prosperity for years to come. Such is the value of universities and of our Canadian researchers who think outside the box to tackle the greatest challenges of our time."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Government of Canada is proud to help post-secondary institutions and their researchers making breakthrough discoveries. The team here at Dalhousie is undertaking important work to advance our understanding of oceans and their role as carbon pumps. The results of this initiative will help inform Canada's climate action to build a cleaner and greener future."

– Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax

"As an alumnus, I know well that Dalhousie and its partner institutions are a prime example of how our post–secondary institutions are powering innovation that will cement Nova Scotia and Canada's position as a leader in science on the global stage. This initiative will have major impacts in our fight against climate change and help ensure the health and prosperity of our communities for generations."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Canada's post-secondary institutions are rich in talent and ideas and are committed to building healthier, more sustainable, more inclusive and prosperous communities. With support from the federal government's Canada First Research Excellence Fund, they are able to build on these foundations to develop advanced research programs that showcase Canadian talent and lead the world in developing solutions to the critical challenges facing our planet, from environmental sustainability to advanced biotherapeutics, child health and population migration."

– Ted Hewitt, Chair, Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat Steering Committee; President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada; and Chair, Canada Research Coordinating Committee

"I want to thank the federal government for this significant investment, the largest ever made in research at Dalhousie. As Canada's leading ocean research university, with a team of more than 100 ocean-focused researchers and world-leading ocean research centres, we're thrilled to partner with Laval, UQAR and Memorial to address the challenge of transforming climate action and to undertake this critically important research."

– Dr. Frank Harvey, President and Vice-Chancellor (acting), Dalhousie University

Created in 2014, the Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF) supports Canadian post-secondary institutions in their efforts to become global research leaders. The program helps Canadian universities, colleges and polytechnics compete with the best in the world for talent and partnership opportunities. It also supports them in making breakthrough discoveries; seizing emerging opportunities and strategically advancing their greatest strengths on the global stage; and implementing large-scale, transformational and forward-thinking institutional strategies.

The investment of close to $1.4 billion will also support the following 10 initiatives:

McGill University: $165 million for DNA to RNA: An Inclusive Canadian Approach to Genomic-based RNA Therapeutics (D2R)

: for

Memorial University of Newfoundland: $91 million for Qanittaq Clean Arctic Shipping Initiative

: for

University of Ottawa: $109 million for Brain-Heart InterConnectome

: for

University of Toronto: $199 million for Acceleration Consortium: Self-Driving Labs for Molecular and Materials Discovery

: for

University of Victoria: $83 million for Accelerating Community Energy Transformation

: for

Université de Montréal: $124 million for R3AI: Shifting Paradigms for a Robust, Reasoning, and Responsible Artificial Intelligence and its Adoption

for

York University: $105 million for Connected Minds: Neural and Machine Systems for a Healthy, Just Society

: for

Concordia University: $123 million for Electrifying Society: Towards Decarbonized Resilient Communities

: for

University of Calgary: $125 million for One Child Every Child: A Transformational Child Health Research Initiative

: for

Toronto Metropolitan University: $98 million for Migrant Integration in the mid-21st Century: Bridging Divides

CFREF invests approximately $200 million per year through a highly competitive peer review process, held every seven years, to support selected Canadian post-secondary institutions in turning their key strengths into world-leading capabilities.

CFREF is a tri-agency institutional program administered by the Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat (TIPS), housed at the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC), on behalf of the three federal research funding agencies: the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and SSHRC.

Initiatives funded by CFREF are selected through an independent, multidisciplinary and international competitive peer review process.

