Government of Canada invests in innovative discovery research at Université de Sherbrooke

Funding will support students and researchers in fields from physics to engineering

SHERBROOKE, QC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Fresh ideas have the power to change the way we view the world and can lead to discoveries that will help solve some of our biggest challenges. When we invest in the innovative and creative work being done by our scientists and researchers, we are helping to ensure that our health, environment, communities and economy thrive.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced an investment of more than $13 million to support discovery research at the Université de Sherbrooke through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) Discovery Grants Program. The funding is part of an unprecedented investment of more than $588 million, announced by Minister Duncan on May 21, that will go to more than 4,850 researchers and students across the country.

This investment stems from the historic $4 billion for research committed in Budget 2018 and will support graduate scholarships and post-doctoral fellowships for students in the natural sciences and engineering. It includes support for nearly 500 early-career researchers who will bring a diversity of new voices and new insights to their fields.

At the Université de Sherbrooke, funding will support researchers working in fields ranging from physics and chemistry to engineering and mathematics.

This investment is part of Canada's Science Vision and the Government of Canada's commitment of more than $10 billion to science, which includes the largest-ever increase in funding for fundamental research.

Quotes

"I want to congratulate all of our Discovery Grant recipients at the Université de Sherbrooke. Our support will help them push the boundaries of what we know and make the research breakthroughs that will benefit all Canadians."

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The funding being celebrated today demonstrates our strong and enduring commitment to science and researchers. Our government has worked hard to bring science and research back to their rightful place, and this historic investment in the discoveries of tomorrow is just one example of how we are achieving this goal."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"NSERC's Discovery Grants, scholarships and fellowships provide a firm foundation for the research programs of thousands of exceptional researchers at every stage in their career. These students, post-doctoral fellows and professors make up the backbone of Canada's science and engineering research enterprise."

– Dr. Digvir Jayas, Interim President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

"This is an exceptional year for research at the Université de Sherbrooke! With a success rate of more than 74% in terms of grants awarded during the latest competition under NSERC's Discovery Grants Program, the university is well above the national average. Our young researchers are making a particularly good impression, demonstrating that creativity and innovation are at the heart of our strategic positioning. Such results prove that our university stands out because of its high-quality, original research."

– Dr. Pierre Cossette, Rector, Université de Sherbrooke

Quick facts

The investment announced on May 21 includes $426 million in Discovery Grants going to more than 2,295 researchers across the full range of science and engineering disciplines.

includes in Discovery Grants going to more than 2,295 researchers across the full range of science and engineering disciplines. It also includes $6.2 million in Discovery Launch Supplements going to 499 early-career researchers in the first year of their Discovery Grants to help them launch their careers.

in Discovery Launch Supplements going to 499 early-career researchers in the first year of their Discovery Grants to help them launch their careers. The investment also includes $83 million in scholarships and fellowships to support nearly 1,700 graduate students and fellows in the early stages of their careers.

in scholarships and fellowships to support nearly 1,700 graduate students and fellows in the early stages of their careers. The Government of Canada recently launched Dimensions: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Canada. This new pilot program, which is inspired by the United Kingdom's internationally recognized Athena SWAN Charter, will address systemic barriers in research, particularly those experienced by members of under-represented or disadvantaged groups.

