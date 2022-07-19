BRAMPTON, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton, announced over $15.7 million in funding for retrofits to the Susan Fennell Sportsplex in Brampton.

"The upgrades to the Susan Fennell Sportsplex will provide Brampton residents with a modern and energy efficient facility where they can come together, access programming, and stay active. Our Government will continue to invest in infrastructure projects that strengthen our communities and grow our economy," said Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"Thank you to our partners at the Government of Canada for their investment in energy-efficient upgrades for Susan Fennell Sportsplex. Brampton is a Green City, and we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and being a leader in sustainability. This investment will help us reduce fuel consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions, and provide our residents with a modern and energy efficient facility where they can enjoy our great recreational programs and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle," said Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton.

Funding will support upgrades to increase the energy efficiency of the community centre. Work involves replacing the facility's refrigeration plants, HVAC system, and lighting. It will also include the installation of a battery energy storage system, a ground source heat pump, and a 600-kilowatt solar energy system. These retrofits will reduce fuel consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 932 tonnes annually.

Once complete, the renewed Susan Fennell Sportsplex will provide residents in Brampton with a modern and energy efficient facility where they can access community and recreational programs and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $15.7 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

is investing over in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings' website as soon as they become available. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

