Investment will help create a greener, more sustainable mining industry and bring strong economic benefits to Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Greening Canada's mining sector is a crucial part of the transition toward a low-carbon economy. That is why the Government of Canada is making investments that will help build a greener future by supporting advancements in sustainable mining practices, while creating well-paying jobs that will support global demand for Canada's critical minerals.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $100 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to support BHP's $7.5 billion project to develop its world-leading low-emissions potash mine. This mine, located in Jansen, Saskatchewan, is expected to generate the lowest direct emissions of any potash mine in the world. Through this project, BHP will significantly minimize the carbon footprint of the mine, improve worker safety and implement technology to further reduce emissions from mine operations.

We know how critical potash is for our country when it comes to food security. By investing in critical minerals today, we're building a stable industry for future generations in Canada. This support will lead to the production of critical minerals that will support transformation and growth across the Canadian economy, while enabling BHP to transform its own operations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for a net-zero future.

This will ensure Canada remains a global leader in both potash production and sustainable mining. It will also provide critical environmental benefits and long-term benefits for the people of Saskatchewan by creating and maintaining 600 highly skilled jobs and over 100 co-op terms for students, supporting Indigenous communities through employment and economic opportunities, and cementing Canada's leadership position in potash production. BHP has signed opportunities agreements with six First Nations.

Quotes

"This investment shows that our government is committed to the hard-working people of Saskatchewan as well as to Canada's mining and agricultural sectors. Potash is a critical and strategic resource in the global agricultural industry, and we are pleased to partner with BHP on this project to bring strong economic benefits to Saskatchewan. This project will lead to the creation of hundreds of well-paying jobs for Canadians while also encouraging green initiatives in the mining industry."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Countries around the world look to Canada as a trusted partner for fertilizer. By investing in this low-emissions potash mine, Canada is improving the availability of this essential input to agricultural production that contributes to global food security, and it is doing so in a sustainable manner."

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Critical minerals are the building blocks of the low-carbon economy, and as the world moves toward net zero by 2050, demand for materials like potash will only increase. Through a historic investment in this project, the first major potash mine in over 50 years, we are supporting economic growth, enhanced sustainability and the creation of jobs. That's good news for our environment and good news for Saskatchewanians."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"The demand for potash will continue to grow due to a need to increase crop yields to feed a growing population. Canada has some of the best potash deposits in the world, along with a great skill base and strength in resource development. We know that being successful is not just about what you mine but also about how you mine, and we take this responsibility seriously. Jansen Stage 1 is setting a new standard for potash—not just for Canada but around the globe. BHP is honoured to partner with the government, Indigenous peoples and the people of Saskatchewan to create a mine that will use the latest technology to deliver a productive, efficient and sustainable operation that will bring widespread benefits to the region, the people of Saskatchewan and BHP shareholders for decades to come."

– Ragnar Udd, President Minerals Americas, BHP

Quick facts

BHP is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia . BHP Canada Inc., based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan , is a subsidiary incorporated in 2015.

. BHP Canada Inc., based in , is a subsidiary incorporated in 2015. Potash represents an essential input in agricultural production. It is considered a critical mineral on the federal government's critical minerals list.

This project will provide contracting opportunities to Indigenous businesses in Saskatchewan .

. BHP anticipates the mine to be operational by 2026, with an initial production capacity of 4.3 to 4.5 million tonnes of potash per year, increasing Canada's production of this critical mineral by nearly 22% and making it one of the top producers in the world.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]