VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working with provinces and territories to modernize Canada's public health care system and adapt to the changing needs of Canadians.

To strengthen Canada's universal public health care system, Budget 2023 highlighted the Government of Canada's plan to provide close to $200 billion over 10 years, which includes over $28 billion to British Columbia for timely access to a family health team provider, a sustainable workforce, better access to quality mental health services, and ensuring patients have access to their own electronic health information. Helping Canadians age with dignity, closer to home, with access to home care or care in a safe long-term care facility is another shared priority where collaborative work is already underway.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, accompanied by the Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health for British Columbia, announced the signature of an agreement with British Columbia to continue to improve access to home and community care, and mental health and addictions services. Through this agreement, British Columbia is receiving close to $164 million in 2022-23 from the $11 billion, 10-year investment outlined in Budget 2017.

The Canada-British Columbia agreement builds on progress achieved through the first five years of this federal investment, and will:

Strengthen home and community care by supporting the delivery of specialized community services programs, including:

increasing access to in-home respite supports;



community-based professional and caregiver supports; and,



improving community-based palliative care services.





Improve access to mental health and addictions services by:

strengthening capacity of family health services to respond to mental health and addictions;



providing culturally informed care services within Indigenous communities;



expanding access to integrated youth services using virtual care; and,



expanding access to services for vulnerable populations.

The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with provinces and territories to support them in accessing the remaining four years of funding available for home and community care, and mental health and addictions, and to improve health care services across the country.

Quotes

"Better health care for Canadians means supporting our healthcare workers and ensuring patients receive timely access to health services they need and deserve. This includes improving community services, supporting caregivers, and increasing access to community mental health services here in British Columbia and across the country. Together, with provinces and territories, we will work to get better health outcomes for everyone."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"The pandemic presented significant challenges and highlighted significant gaps in our health and social systems. Today's agreement with British Columbia will, among other things, strengthen the capacity of family health providers, focus on culturally informed care, and expand virtual care for youth to improve access to quality and timely mental health care and substance use supports."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"I welcome the partnership of the Government of Canada in various critical and bold health initiatives spearheaded by the Province of British Columbia that aim at improving the health outcomes and quality of life of many vulnerable British Columbians. Investment such as this is a positive step towards strengthening the home and community care and mental health and addictions services in our province."

The Honourable Adrian Dix

Minister of Health and Minister responsible for Francophone Affairs for British Columbia

"When people make the brave decision to reach out for mental health and addiction care, we need services to meet them. This investment builds on the Government of B.C.'s work to make sure more people, including youth and other vulnerable populations, can access services closer to home."

The Honourable Jennifer Whiteside

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions for British Columbia

Quick Facts

Budget 2017 committed $11 billion over 10 years in federal funding to provinces and territories to improve access to home and community care, and mental health and addictions services for Canadians.

over 10 years in federal funding to provinces and territories to improve access to home and community care, and mental health and addictions services for Canadians. In 2017, federal, provincial and territorial Ministers of Health endorsed the Common Statement of Principles on Shared Health Priorities, which outlines common priorities for home and community care, and mental health and addictions services, and informed the development of bilateral agreements.

The renewal of the agreements for one year will give the provinces and territories the opportunity to evaluate their current needs and adjust health care priorities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Budget 2021 included a $3 billion investment over five years to support provinces and territories in applying long-term care standards and making permanent changes.

