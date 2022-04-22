Government of Canada highlights more than $63 million in funding to bring high-speed Internet access to 13,748 households in Ontario

Households in rural and First Nations communities to benefit from the funding to increase access to high–speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, highlighted more than $63 million in combined federal and provincial funding for 11 projects to bring high-speed Internet access to 13,748 households in rural Ontario, as well as in First Nations communities.

Funding details for these previously announced projects are as follows:

$793,578 for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 115 households in the communities of Blyth , Lucknow , St. Helens and Wingham

for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 115 households in the communities of , , St. Helens and $557,025 for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 109 households in the communities of Belgrave and Bluevale

for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 109 households in the communities of and $596,813 for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 135 households in the community of St. Helens

for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 135 households in the community of St. Helens $517,826 for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 111 households in the community of Auburn

for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 111 households in the community of $2,027,878 for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 427 households in the communities of Benmiller, Bogies Beach and Nile

for Huron Telecommunications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 427 households in the communities of Benmiller, Bogies Beach and Nile $10,625,666 for Tuckersmith Communications Co-operative Ltd. to improve access for 1,191 households in the communities of Belgrave , Bluevale , Blyth , Brussels , Clinton , Ethel , Henfryn, Kinburn , Londesborough , Seaforth and Walton

for Tuckersmith Communications Co-operative Ltd. to improve access for 1,191 households in the communities of , , , , , , Henfryn, , , and $3,286,383 for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to improve access for 948 households in the communities of Clear Lake , Kearney and Novar

for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to improve access for 948 households in the communities of , and $4,758,237 for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to improve access for 696 households in the communities of Gordon Bay, Humphrey and Port Cockburn

for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to improve access for 696 households in the communities of Gordon Bay, Humphrey and Port Cockburn $9,603,742 for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to improve access for 1,697 households in the communities of Broadbent, Dunchurch , Fairholme, Hurdville, Maple Island , McKellar and Waubamik

for Cogeco Connexion Inc. to improve access for 1,697 households in the communities of Broadbent, , Fairholme, Hurdville, , and Waubamik $352,850 for Vianet Inc. to improve access for 117 households in the community of Carling .

for Vianet Inc. to improve access for 117 households in the community of . $30,400,000 for Bell Canada Inc. to improve access for 8,202 households in the communities of Barkway, Baysville , Bracebridge , Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Glen Echo, Glen Orchard , Golden Beach , Gravenhurst , Houseys Rapids, Kahshe Lake , Lake Dalrymple, Lakewood, Longford, Matthiasville , Milford Bay , Mortimers Point, Muskoka Beach, Muskoka Falls , Port Stanton, Scarlet Park , Severn Bridge , Southwood, Stoneleigh, Swift Rapids, Torrance , Walkers Point , Washago and Whitesidef

This funding is thanks to a collaboration between Ontario and Canada. On July 29, 2021, the governments announced their partnership to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 rural and remote households across the province. This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.

This investment builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. As we work to rebuild from the COVID–19 pandemic and grow the economy, the federal and provincial governments will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Ontario and Canada for everyone.

Through its broadband initiative, the Canada Infrastructure Bank is collaborating with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to improve the commercial viability of projects.

Quotes

"We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed Internet—whether that's in Oil Springs or Carlsbad Springs or all the way on the shores of Lake Superior. This investment of more than $63 million in funding to connect 13,748 rural households in the province is a milestone for Ontarians. Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Today's announcement is great news for the people of southern Ontario. High-speed Internet access is an essential tool that has only been made more vital due to the pandemic. Our government understands that it is critical to connect Canadians, especially in rural and remote regions, and we will continue to make investments that connect Canadians across the country."

– The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick facts

The projects highlighted today are a part of a larger announcement made on April 19, 2022 , by the governments of Canada and Ontario about joint funding for projects to bring high-speed Internet access to many communities in regions across Ontario .

, by the governments of and about joint funding for projects to bring high-speed Internet access to many communities in regions across . Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected.

investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected. On July 29, 2021 , a Canada - Ontario broadband partnership was announced. This agreement will bring high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 households across Ontario through a total investment of more than $1.2 billion , co-funded equally by both levels of government.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Luka Vujic, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-571-9582, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]