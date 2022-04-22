Government of Canada highlights more than $51 million in funding to bring high-speed Internet access to 4,086 households in Ontario

Households in rural and First Nations communities to benefit from the funding to increase access to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, highlighted more than $51 million in combined federal and provincial funding for two projects to bring high-speed Internet access to 4,086 households in rural Ontario, as well as in First Nations communities.

Funding details for this previously announced project are as follows:

$49,546,420 for Bell Canada to improve access for 3,852 households in the communities of Animakee Wa Zhing #37, Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum, Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing, Barwick , Big Grassy (Big Grassy), Caliper Lake, Couchiching First Nation, Crow Lake (Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation), Devlin , Dinorwic , Eagle River , Emo , Fort Frances , Grassy Narrows First Nation, Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent, Kenora , Lac La Croix , Migisi Sahgaigan ( Eagle Lake ), Minahico, Mine Centre , Morson , Northwest Angle #33, Northwest Angle #37, Northwest Bay (Naicatchewenin), Obashkaandagaang, Ochiichagwe'babigo'ining First Nation, Rainy River First Nations, Seine River First Nation, Shoal Lake #40, Sioux Narrows , Stratton , Upsala , Vermilion Bay , Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, Wabauskang First Nation, Wabigoon , Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, Whitefish Bay (Naotkamegwanning)

Additionally, we are pleased to announce funding for the following project, with more details to come:

$2,312,145 to improve access for 234 households in the communities of Barwick and Rainy River

This funding is thanks to a collaboration between Ontario and Canada. On July 29, 2021, the governments announced their partnership to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 rural and remote households across the province. This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.

This investment builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. As we work to rebuild from the COVID–19 pandemic and grow the economy, the federal and provincial governments will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Ontario and Canada for everyone.

Through its broadband initiative, the Canada Infrastructure Bank is collaborating with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to improve the commercial viability of projects.

Quotes

"We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed Internet—whether that's in Oil Springs or Carlsbad Springs or all the way on the shores of Lake Superior. This investment of more than $51 million in funding to connect 4,086 rural households in the province is a milestone for Ontarians. Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Since my first day in office, I have been fighting for high-speed Internet connectivity for all of northwestern Ontario. From Thunder Bay to Rainy River, this announcement is excellent news for the people, businesses and entrepreneurs of northern and rural Ontario. We know high-speed Internet access is an essential service that has only been made more vital due to the pandemic, and our government is prepared to move forward with the urgent and critical work necessary to connect not just northern and rural Ontario but all rural and remote regions across Canada as well."

– Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River

Quick facts

The projects highlighted today are a part of a larger announcement made on April 19 by the governments of Canada and Ontario about joint funding for projects to bring high-speed Internet access to many communities in regions across Ontario .

by the governments of Canada and about joint funding for projects to bring high-speed Internet access to many communities in regions across . Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected.

investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected. On July 29, 2021 , a Canada- Ontario broadband partnership was announced. This agreement will bring high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 households across Ontario through a total investment of more than $1.2 billion , co-funded equally by both levels of government.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Luka Vujic, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-571-9582, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]