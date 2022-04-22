Government of Canada highlights more than $15 million in funding to bring high-speed Internet access to 1,948 households in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener­–Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, highlighted more than $15 million in combined federal and provincial funding for four projects to bring high-speed Internet access to 1,948 households in rural Ontario.

Funding details for these previously announced projects are as follows:

$11,657,792 for Mornington Communications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 1,390 households in the communities of Amulree, Crosshill, Dorking, Gads Hill , Hesson, Linwood , Lisbon , Millbank , Milverton , New Hamburg , Poole , Rostock , Shakespeare and Tavistock

for Mornington Communications Co-operative Limited to improve access for 1,390 households in the communities of Amulree, Crosshill, Dorking, , Hesson, , , , , , , , and $1,549,300 for Quadro Communications Co-Operative Inc. to improve access for 260 households in the communities of St. Pauls Station , Rannoch and Wellburn

for Quadro Communications Co-Operative Inc. to improve access for 260 households in the communities of , Rannoch and Wellburn $1,192,272 for Quadro Communications Co-Operative Inc. to improve access for 150 households in the communities of Dublin , Fullarton , Mitchell and Staffa

for Quadro Communications Co-Operative Inc. to improve access for 150 households in the communities of , , and $1,076,972 for Quadro Communications Co-Operative Inc. to improve access for 148 households in the communities of Brodhagen , Mitchell and Rostock

This funding is thanks to a collaboration between Ontario and Canada. On July 29, 2021, the governments announced their partnership to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 rural and remote households across the province. This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal-provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion.

This investment builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. As we work to rebuild from the COVID–19 pandemic and grow the economy, the federal and provincial governments will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Ontario and Canada for everyone.

Through its broadband initiative, the Canada Infrastructure Bank is collaborating with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to improve the commercial viability of projects.

Quotes

"We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed Internet—whether that's in Oil Springs or Carlsbad Springs or all the way on the shores of Lake Superior. This investment of more than $15 million in funding to connect 1,948 rural households in the province is a milestone for Ontarians. Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The pandemic has shifted much of our lives online and has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business. Rural communities in Ontario with limited access to high-speed Internet are at a disadvantage. Because of our government's investments today, more Canadians will have access to high-speed Internet."

– Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga

Quick facts

The projects highlighted today are a part of a larger announcement made on April 19, 2022 , by the governments of Canada and Ontario about joint funding for projects to bring high-speed Internet access to many communities in regions across Ontario .

, by the governments of and about joint funding for projects to bring high-speed Internet access to many communities in regions across . Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2 .75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected.

.75 billion investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected. On July 29, 2021 , a Canada - Ontario broadband partnership was announced. This agreement will bring high-speed Internet access to more than 280,000 households across Ontario through a total investment of more than $1.2 billion , co-funded equally by both levels of government.

Associated links

