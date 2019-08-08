Government of Canada helps synagogues in Montreal protect themselves from hate-motivated crimes

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians have the right to be free to practise their faith and culture without fear. That's why the Government of Canada helps communities implement measures to protect against hate-motivated crimes through the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

Today, Member of Parliament for Outremont, Rachel Bendayan, on behalf of the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, announced up to a little more than $131,000 in federal funding to the Congregation Toldos Yaacov Yosef and the Congregation Kehal Toldos Yakov Yosef. This funding will support the two synagogues which foster and encourage the practice and study of the Jewish religion in the Montreal area.

Funding for security upgrades could include:

Congregation Toldos Yaacov Yosef– up to $95,067.65 for the installation of a security camera system, access control system, window films, alarm system and lighting outside of the building.

Congregation Kehal Toldos Yakov Yosef– up to $36,147.78 for the installation of a security camera system, window films and lighting outside of the building.

Since the launch of SIP, the Government of Canada has quadrupled its funding to the program as part of its ongoing commitment to helping religious and cultural organizations better protect themselves against hate-motivated crimes. As committed in Budget 2019, $4 million is available each year, until 2021-22 and $3 million in ongoing funding thereafter.

"There is no social license for hate in Canada. Our country is diverse and inclusive, but we must not take our safety and security for granted. Protecting our communities from violence, including our community centres, educational institutions and places of worship, is the right thing to do. This funding will help keep Outremont safer."

— Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont, on behalf of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale

"The security issues in general in community centres need to be addressed to the highest standards possibly available, so that the public shall feel safe, sound and secure and use these facilities in a relaxed atmosphere. We are confident and assured that, with the funding that we will be receiving from the SIP program, Public Safety Canada, our community centres will be offering a safe and secure environment for the entire district, which will be to the benefit of the whole community at large."

— Joseph Silberman, Secretary, on behalf of Congregation Toldos Yaacov Yosef and Congregation Kehal Toldos Yakov Yosef

In 2017, police reported an increase of 47% in criminal incidents in Canada that were motivated by hate. Incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish and Black populations accounted for most of the national increase. Hate crimes targeting religious groups increased by 83%, with incidents committed against the Muslim community increasing the most, by 151%.

that were motivated by hate. Incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish and Black populations accounted for most of the national increase. Hate crimes targeting religious groups increased by 83%, with incidents committed against the Muslim community increasing the most, by 151%. SIP is designed to help communities at risk of hate-motivated crime improve their security infrastructure, which will help make Canada safer for all Canadians.

safer for all Canadians. Funding is available to private, not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk of being victimized by hate-motivated crime. Approved projects may receive up to 50 per cent of total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year.

per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year. Interested organizations representing places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized educational institutions, and community centres can apply annually from December 1st to January 31st and from June 1st to July 31st through Public Safety Canada's website.

