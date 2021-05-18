Announcement of investment in Resilience Biotechnologies Inc. will improve Canada's future pandemic preparedness

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognized early in the pandemic that increasing domestic biomanufacturing capabilities was critical. That is why it has been making major investments to rebuild Canada's biomanufacturing capacity. These investments contribute to breakthrough technology efforts to develop made-in-Canada solutions such as vaccines and treatments for future pandemics and to commercialize made-in-Canada solutions to COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $199.16 million in Resilience Biotechnologies Inc.



This investment will support a $401.52-million project that will help develop Canada's medical countermeasures to COVID-19 and strengthen Canada's emergency preparedness for future pandemics.

This investment will help Resilience Biotechnologies Inc. increase its manufacturing and fill-finish capacity for a number of vaccines and therapeutics, including for those that use novel technology such as mRNA and that are now being deployed to fight COVID-19. Once completed, the company's Mississauga facility is expected to allow for the manufacturing of approximately 112 million to 640 million doses of mRNA vaccines per year.

This expansion will further expand Resilience Biotechnologies Inc.'s presence in Canada, with clinical and commercial manufacturing and aseptic fill-finish capabilities for critical vaccines and therapeutics. With this investment, Resilience Biotechnologies Inc. will create and maintain 500 full-time jobs in Canada and create 50 co-op positions.

The government has prioritized growing a vibrant Canadian biomanufacturing and life sciences sector, which is why Budget 2021 proposes a total of $2.2 billion to build on the progress already made toward this goal.

"The Government of Canada's top priority is to protect the health and safety of Canadians. Today's contribution to Resilience Biotechnologies Inc. is another important step to support Canada's leadership in the life sciences sector and to build its pandemic preparedness. These investments are also creating well-paying jobs and helping to grow Canada's life sciences ecosystem as an engine for our economic recovery."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Resilience is honoured to partner with the ISED Strategic Innovation Fund to expand our infrastructure, talent and overall capacity, allowing us to improve Canada's pandemic preparedness and further strengthen the Canadian biopharmaceutical ecosystem."

– Rahul Singhvi, Chief Executive Officer, National Resilience, Inc.



