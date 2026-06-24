Government of Canada Begins Consultations to Consider Listing Grays Bay Project Under Building Canada Act

CAMBRIDGE BAY, NU, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - West Kitikmeot Resources Corp. (WKR) announces that the Government of Canada has initiated consultations to consider listing the Grays Bay Road and Port Project (Grays Bay or the Project) under Schedule 1 of the Building Canada Act. Following the March 12, 2026, announcement by Prime Minister Mark Carney that Grays Bay would be referred to the Major Projects Office (MPO), this is a further endorsement of the national significance of the Project, which can accelerate its development.

Project Map

The Building Canada Act is a tool to help advance select major projects that are deemed to be of national interest through a streamlined federal review and approval process. The main purpose of listing under the Act is to streamline multiple federal decision points in the approval process into one decision. When a project is being considered for listing under the Building Canada Act, the Government of Canada consults with Indigenous rights holders, territories, and provinces, and relevant federal departments on whether a project may be in the national interest, including considerations of the factors outlined in the Act. More information about the the Building Canada Act as it relates to projects of national interest is available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/one-canadian-economy/services/building-canada-act-projects-national-interest.html

The Grays Bay Road and Port Project is currently undergoing a Review led by the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) pursuant to the Nunavut Land Claims Act and the Nunavut Project Planning and Assessment Act. All treaty-based assessment processes must be completed for the expedited federal approval to take effect. This process puts Indigenous review and approval first, and then expedites subsequent steps.

"We are pleased to see Grays Bay move closer towards a listing under the Building Canada Act. This ensures that, once Inuit have given the go-ahead through a NIRB Review, the federal government will be organized and efficient with the rest of the regulatory process, so construction can go ahead."

- Mr. David Omilgoitok, co-Chair, West Kitikmeot Resources Corp.

"Today's announcement is another significant endorsement of the national significance and strategic importance of the Grays Bay Project. It moves us another step closer to realizing the Project's economic, community, security and sovereignty benefits."

- Mr. Brendan Bell, CEO, West Kitikmeot Resources Corp.

About West Kitikmeot Resources Corp.

West Kitikmeot Resources Corp. (WKR) is a private resource development company with a mission to develop the Kitikmeot Region for the benefit of Kitikmeot Inuit. WKR is the developer of the Grays Bay Road and Port Project and holds mineral tenure along the Project route.

WKR's largest shareholder is an affiliate of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, the democratically elected representative of the Inuit of the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. More information can be found at www.westkit.ca.

SOURCE West Kitikmeot Resources Corp

Media Inquiries: Gavin Law, Manager, Environment, WKR, Contact | 403 837 5677