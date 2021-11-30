Investment supports BioAlert Solutions, a growing Canadian cleantech company, and will help Canada minimize the risks of pathogens in industrial and commercial water systems

SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's cleantech entrepreneurs are proving their power to take on today's environmental challenges. Working in partnership with innovative companies, the Government of Canada is supporting the growth of a greener economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, announced an investment of $900,000 in Sherbrooke-based BioAlert Solutions through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). This is the first SDTC investment in BioAlert and part of a partnership that will help the company advance its water safety monitoring technology to minimize the risks and costs associated with Legionella contamination.

Every year, thousands of people are infected by Legionella pneumophila, a bacterium found in industrial and commercial water systems. When released into the air and inhaled by humans, this pathogen can cause legionnaires' disease, a serious form of pneumonia that is often fatal. Continuous monitoring can effectively minimize this risk, and BioAlert Solutions has developed an innovative technology to continuously monitor for Legionella contamination in industrial and commercial water environments.

BioAlert will use this investment to develop and validate a water treatment performance indicator while advancing its automated platform for monitoring cooling towers for Legionella contamination. This biodetection system will reduce water consumption, the use of toxic biocides and the risk of disease.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in clean technology that lays the foundation for a stronger, greener and more sustainable economy that creates opportunities for all Canadians. Today's investment will help grow our economy and protect the environment and human health.

Quotes

"Now is the time for ambitious climate action. Cleantech innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization are key to the vital shift to a healthier environment and a net-zero carbon economy. Today's announcement will boost our leadership in climate and waste reduction technologies and help foster a truly Canadian success story."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Once again, I am truly proud to see that, in Sherbrooke, we have companies like BioAlert Solutions that are positioning our city, and therefore Canada, as a world leader in clean technologies. This will ensure a sustainable future."

– Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"Canadian entrepreneurs are driving the innovation that is moving us towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. This investment will enable BioAlert Solutions to rapidly accelerate and commercialize its ideas and continues the momentum of public and private commitments to advancing clean technology."

– Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

"SDTC's support is enabling BioAlert to take its system to the next level, moving from detection to treatment support through the use of artificial intelligence. BioAlert Solutions firmly believes that its technology can reduce the carbon footprint of cooling systems while improving public health protection."

– Étienne Lemieux, CEO and Co-founder, BioAlert Solutions

Quick facts

Clean technology companies currently employ more than 211,000 Canadians in rewarding, well-paying jobs.

SDTC is an independent federal foundation that funds companies with the potential to become world leaders in environmental technologies and help solve some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges, such as climate change and polluted air, water and soil.

SDTC is Canada's largest funder of clean technology entrepreneurs, and its support makes a significant difference in today's hyper-competitive global market.

largest funder of clean technology entrepreneurs, and its support makes a significant difference in today's hyper-competitive global market. Since 2001, SDTC has invested more than $1.38 billion in 460 companies that have generated $2.8 billion in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatonnes of CO 2 annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year.

in 460 companies that have generated in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatonnes of CO annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year. The world is taking notice of Canada's leadership in clean technology: 11 Canadian companies, 9 of which have been funded by SDTC, placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list.

leadership in clean technology: 11 Canadian companies, 9 of which have been funded by SDTC, placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list. In December 2020 , the Government of Canada announced A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, Canada's strengthened climate plan, which has increased support for SDTC with an additional $750 million over five years, representing the single largest Government of Canada investment in SDTC since its inception in 2001.

