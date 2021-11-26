Investment supports Milk Moovement, a growing Canadian cleantech company, and will help Canada modernize the dairy industry and meet its ambitious climate objectives

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's cleantech entrepreneurs are proving their power to take on today's environmental challenges. Working in partnership with innovative companies, the Government of Canada is supporting the growth of a greener economy.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $1.5 million in St. John's-based Milk Moovement through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). This is the second SDTC investment in Milk Moovement and part of a continuing collaboration that is helping the company advance its cloud-based software to connect all players in the raw milk supply chain.

Milk Moovement is a graduate of SDTC's Seed Fund for early-stage entrepreneurs who have gained solid ground and are ready to scale up. The company used previous funding to support the development of its cloud-based software to improve the efficiency of the dairy supply chain through features like transport monitoring, production tracking, quality monitoring and route optimization, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of dairy trucks.

Milk Moovement will use the latest SDTC investment to advance its route optimization and milk quality matching initiative, employing artificial intelligence and data-enabled analysis to manage and optimize the movement of raw milk from supplier to customer.

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in clean technology that lays the foundation for a stronger, greener and more sustainable economy that creates opportunities for all Canadians. Today's investment will help grow our economy and support Canada's ability to meet its 2030 climate commitments and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Now is the time for ambitious climate action. Cleantech innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization are key to the vital shift to a healthier environment and a net-zero carbon economy. Today's announcement will boost our leadership in climate and waste reduction technologies and help foster a truly Canadian success story."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canadian entrepreneurs are driving the innovation that is moving us towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. This investment will enable Milk Moovement to rapidly accelerate and commercialize its ideas and continues the momentum of public and private commitments to advancing clean technology and reducing global emissions."

– Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada



"SDTC funding will allow Milk Moovement to continue creating a more profitable, sustainable and equitable dairy supply chain by arming our clients with actionable intelligence to make informed decisions. Milk Moovement is building a dairy supply chain where cost savings and GHG emission reductions go hand in hand."

– Rob Forsythe, Co-founder and CEO, Milk Moovement

Quick facts

Clean technology companies currently employ more than 211,000 Canadians in rewarding, well-paying jobs.

SDTC is an independent federal foundation that funds companies with the potential to become world leaders in environmental technologies and help solve some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges, such as climate change and polluted air, water and soil.

SDTC is Canada's largest funder of clean technology entrepreneurs, and its support makes a significant difference in today's hyper-competitive global market.

largest funder of clean technology entrepreneurs, and its support makes a significant difference in today's hyper-competitive global market. Since 2001, SDTC has invested more than $1.38 billion in 460 companies that have generated $2.8 billion in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatonnes of CO 2 annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year.

in 460 companies that have generated in annual revenues, created 16,930 jobs, brought 177 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.4 megatonnes of CO annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year. The world is taking notice of Canada's leadership in clean technology: 11 Canadian companies, 9 of which have been funded by SDTC, placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list.

leadership in clean technology: 11 Canadian companies, 9 of which have been funded by SDTC, placed on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list. In December 2020 , the Government of Canada announced A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, Canada's strengthened climate plan, which has increased support for SDTC with an additional $750 million over five years, representing the single largest Government of Canada investment in SDTC since its inception in 2001.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC_TDDC

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: John Power, Senior Manager, Communications and Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, 343-803-0672, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

