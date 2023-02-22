Investment supports a growing Canadian cleantech company and will help Canada minimize industrial contaminants and meet its vital climate objectives.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian cleantech entrepreneurs are making huge strides in creating and commercializing novel solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges – from climate change and pollution prevention to water security and waste management. The Government of Canada is committed to building support and partnerships to strengthen cleantech innovation, positioning Canada as a leader in growing sectors of the low-carbon, sustainable economy.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Québec Lieutenant, highlighted $3 million in support for Montréal-based enim through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). This support is part of a $68.2 million investment in 17 Canadian cleantech companies announced by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, earlier this month.

Enim is a visionary cleantech company that will build and operate a pilot facility for the hydrometallurgical extraction of metals from old, printed circuit boards to reduce and recycle electronic waste.

There will never be a better time to support clean technology and to help lay the groundwork for a stronger, greener, more sustainable Canada. Through investments like this, the Government of Canada and SDTC are committed not only to protecting our environment and supporting our ambitious climate objectives but also to growing our economy and creating opportunities for all Canadians.

"Now is the time for ambitious climate action. Our government is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with these groundbreaking companies, including enim, as they drive innovation and make their mark as international leaders in clean technology. We will continue to support cleantech companies as they turn their vision into action to grow the economy and create well-paying jobs in this industry."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"A local business that fights climate change while revolutionizing recycling of electronic waste — what more can you ask for? We can only hope that the whole world will adopt this clean and innovative technology!"

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Québec Lieutenant

"Canada's entrepreneurs have the ideas that will help solve some of our planet's most pressing environmental problems, but they cannot do it alone. With our support and funding at all stages of development, we are helping companies reach commercialization faster so that they can tap into the strong global demand for sustainable solutions across every sector of the economy."

– Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

"This investment from SDTC in our pilot plant project is an important measure of recognition towards our ecofriendly minerals' revalorization. It's also a strong signal that the recovery of strategic and critical minerals can go hand in hand with sustainable development. With this support, we will pursue our efforts to reinvent the recovery cycle of the urban mine to reduce the carbon footprint of electronic waste transformation while maximizing the recovery of the various materials they contain. Our electronic waste represent a real gold mine that enim intends to value again and again thanks to its innovative, green and socially acceptable solution."

– Simon Racicot-Daignault, President enim

In December 2020 , the Government of Canada announced A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, Canada's strengthened climate plan, which recapitalized SDTC with an additional $750 million over five years, representing the single largest Government of Canada investment in SDTC.

, the Government of announced strengthened climate plan, which recapitalized SDTC with an additional over five years, representing the single largest Government of investment in SDTC. Since its inception in 2001, SDTC has invested more than $1.58 billion in over 500 companies that have generated $3.1 billion in annual revenues, created 20,942 jobs, brought 194 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.6 megatonnes of CO 2 annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year.

in over 500 companies that have generated in annual revenues, created 20,942 jobs, brought 194 new technologies to market and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 22.6 megatonnes of CO annually, which is equivalent to taking almost 7 million cars off the road every year. Clean technology businesses contributed more than $28.2 billion to the Canadian economy in 2021 and exported $9.2 billion in goods and services.

to the Canadian economy in 2021 and exported in goods and services. In 2021, the cleantech sector employed more than 188,000 Canadians in rewarding, well-paying jobs.

Employees in cleantech are better paid than the average Canadian worker, and women account for 41% of all jobs in the cleantech sector.

The world is taking notice of Canada's leadership in clean technology: 13 Canadian companies, 10 of which have been funded by SDTC, were included on the 2022 Global Cleantech 100 list.

