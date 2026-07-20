Government of Canada Awards Victoria In-Service Support Contract Extension to Babcock Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Babcock Canada (Babcock), Prime Contractor of the Victoria In-Service Support Contract (VISSC) has been awarded a six‑year extension to continue leading and delivering the nation's only industry-led submarine in-service support solution for the Royal Canadian Navy's Victoria-class fleet. This multi-year contract includes potential to extend the contract up to the fleet's end of life, enabling uninterrupted, continuous service, as Canada transitions to its new fleet of submarines.

HMCS Corner Brook

Through the VISSC, Babcock has been Canada's submarine sustainment partner for more than 18 years and has grown unparalleled engineering services and platform knowledge, developed a highly specialized workforce and robust Canadian supply chain, and established a sovereign submarine sustainment capability.

"Supporting the men and women of the Royal Canadian Navy with a safe and capable submarine fleet is something Babcock is hugely proud of, and this contract extension continues our longstanding partnership and delivery of this important sovereign and strategic capability. The extension builds on our core position as Canada's submarine sustainment partner delivering world-class support and will drive enhanced outcomes for the existing Victoria-class fleet. It will also enable Canada's submarine sustainment enterprise to achieve a smooth transition to Canada's future submarine capability," said Tony March, CEO of Babcock Canada.

Babcock's work on the VISSC has contributed over $3.2B in GDP impact to Canada since 2008, maintained more than 1,500 jobs annually, and has built a robust Canadian supply chain with over 450 suppliers. Babcock has also strengthened Canada's industrial base by working closely with Canadian universities, colleges, Indigenous communities, and small and medium-sized businesses to support skills development, training, and innovation.

As Canada looks toward the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), Babcock stands ready to deliver an all-encompassing, purpose built, and sovereign sustainment solution that will meet our nation's defence and economic needs for generations to come. If selected as Canada's sustainment partner for the CPSP, Babcock's leadership on the VISSC will ensure our specialized workforce and unique supply chain is prepared, equipped, and trained for the expanded fleet's arrival in the 2030s.

About Babcock Canada

For over 18 years, Babcock has been proud to play a critical role in supporting Canada's safety and security, delivering engineering and critical support services to defence and civil customers.

In the marine industry, Babcock is proud to be a trusted partner of the Royal Canadian Navy working side-by-side with the Canadian Government and their partners as the Prime Contractor on the Victoria In-Service Support Contract, to deliver Canada's only industry-led in-service support program.

At Babcock, we are proud to be a trusted partner of the Canadian Armed Forces and Armed Forces of allied nations around the world. Babcock's mission is guided by the needs of our customers, we ensure their services and assets are equipped to fulfill their customers' missions wherever, whenever, and however needed.

Media contact:

Nicholas Avellaneda

Head of Communications

Babcock Canada

Tel: (613) 295-3120

[email protected]

SOURCE Babcock Canada