Government of Canada awards third contract to help maintain Canada's fleet of combat vessels

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is revitalizing a world-class marine industry in order to provide the women and men of the Royal Canadian Navy with the safe and effective warships they require to protect Canadian sovereignty.

The government is investing more than $7.5 billion in the Royal Canadian Navy's 12 Halifax-class frigates to provide necessary ongoing maintenance until they are retired in the early 2040s.

Today, the Government of Canada awarded a $500-million contract to Irving Shipbuilding Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia, to carry out maintenance work on the Halifax-class frigates.

This initial five-year contract guarantees a minimum of three frigates for the shipyard, with work planned to begin in the early 2020s. The contract is expected to rise in value as additional work packages are added.

This contract is expected to result in up to 400 jobs at the shipyard, plus hundreds of related jobs for marine sector suppliers and subcontractors across the country.



On July 16, 2016, the Government of Canada awarded similar contracts to Seaspan's Victoria Shipyards Limited in Victoria, British Columbia, and Chantier Davie in Lévis, Quebec.



The Canadian Surface Combatants will replace the Halifax-class frigates and the retired Iroquois-class destroyers. With them, the Royal Canadian Navy will have modern and capable ships to monitor and defend Canada's waters, to continue to contribute to international naval operations for decades to come and to rapidly deploy credible naval forces worldwide, on short notice. Construction on the Canadian Surface Combatants is scheduled to begin at Irving in the early 2020s.

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy continues to support the women and men of the Royal Canadian Navy by providing them with safe, reliable ships to carry out their important work on behalf of Canada. This contract is another example of how the Strategy is helping to maintain our existing fleet, while supporting economic opportunities for the Canadian marine sector across the country."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

"This announcement is essential for supporting the modernization of the Royal Canadian Navy. With our government's continued investment, our navy will continue to contribute to maritime security and stability around the world. This is a testament to how our defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, continues Canada's re‑engagement in the world. I am proud of our sailors and the great work they do."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

Docking maintenance work periods are essential to ensure the Halifax-class frigates are available and reliable during their operational cycle and deployments.

Of the current fleet of Halifax-class frigates, 7 have their home port in Halifax, Nova Scotia , while the 5 others are based in Esquimalt, British Columbia .

, while the 5 others are based in . The Royal Canadian Navy requires that at least 8 of the 12 frigates are able to deploy at all times to meet the Navy's commitment to the Government of Canada .

. The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, including the Value Proposition, was applied to this procurement.

These frigates monitor and control Canadian waters, defend Canada's sovereignty, facilitate large-scale search and rescue activities, and provide emergency assistance when needed. The frigates operate with and integrate into the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and coalitions of allied states in support of international peace and security operations. Introduced into service in the 1990s, the Canadian-built Halifax-class frigates were recently modernized to remain effective and operationally relevant until the Canadian Surface Combatants enter into service.

