Building modern, reliable public infrastructure and employing local jobs

FORT NELSON, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada is committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing maintenance of its infrastructure.

Today the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced a contract worth $39.6 million to Peter's Bros. Construction Ltd., Penticton, British Columbia, to upgrade the road surface at two different areas of the Alaska Highway around Fort Nelson, British Columbia.

Through the contract, Peter's Bros. Construction Ltd.will make a number of infrastructure improvements, including the conversion of the current road surface to a stronger, more durable pavement that will make the highway safer and reduce maintenance costs. The work will start this summer and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021.

This project will employ the local labour force and Indigenous companies. The contract includes an Indigenous Participation Component that requires the formation of partnerships with local First Nations.

Quotes

"The Alaska Highway is integral to the economy of this part of Canada. Enhancements to the highway are part of the government's ongoing commitment to keep this important route safe for travellers and will support important jobs locally, including those in indigenous communities."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick facts

The Alaska Highway stretches 2,450 kilometres across northern British Columbia and southern Yukon into Alaska .

Highway stretches 2,450 kilometres across northern and southern into . The contract is the result of a competitive tendering process initiated in May 2021 . It includes making geometric and infrastructure improvements where needed by widening the shoulders, introducing crossfall slopes, improving super elevation, and correcting unsuitable vertical curves and barrier flares.

. It includes making geometric and infrastructure improvements where needed by widening the shoulders, introducing crossfall slopes, improving super elevation, and correcting unsuitable vertical curves and barrier flares. The work also includes converting the existing Bituminous Surface Treatment road surface to Asphaltic Concrete Pavement, the common road surface found on the majority of the highway at kilometers 325 to 355 and kilometers 520 to 555.

Associated links

