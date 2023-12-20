Reappointment to ensure continued efforts to reinforce competition in the Canadian economy

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the reappointment of Matthew Boswell as Commissioner of Competition for a two-year term, effective February 27, 2024.

Matthew Boswell has been leading the Competition Bureau in its efforts to reinforce competition in Canada's economy since 2019. In 2022, a first series of important amendments to the Competition Act strengthened the Bureau's ability to protect Canadian consumers, businesses and workers from anti-competitive conduct. The Bureau will see its ability further strengthened through another series of important amendments following the recent enactment of Bill C-56, the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act.

Mr. Boswell's reappointment comes as the Government of Canada looks to complete a comprehensive modernization of the Competition Act, in an effort to create market transparency and enhance competition, and as the Bureau continues to help improve affordability and consumer choice across Canada.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that advocates for and protects Canadian consumers and that works to foster a competitive and innovative marketplace in which Canadian businesses can prosper.

Quote

"I congratulate Matthew Boswell on his reappointment. Mr. Boswell has the important role of bringing competition enforcement up to date in an increasingly digital and data-driven market, as well as promoting and defending the marketplace Canadians need. Our government will continue to deliver on its economic plan to help make life more affordable for Canadians, and I am confident that Mr. Boswell will continue his work to improve competition in Canada and ensure Canadians are getting a fair deal for their hard-earned dollars."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The recent Consultation on the Future of Competition Policy in Canada was launched as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to undertake a wide-ranging review of the Competition Act and its enforcement framework. This consultation was the largest and most comprehensive source of input to the government's decisions on introducing recent amendments to the Act.

was launched as part of the Government of commitment to undertake a wide-ranging review of the and its enforcement framework. This consultation was the largest and most comprehensive source of input to the government's decisions on introducing recent amendments to the Act. Bill C-56, also known as the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act , received Royal Assent on December 15, 2023 . It represented the government's first response to the consultation.

, received Royal Assent on . It represented the government's first response to the consultation. Bill C-59, also known as the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, was introduced on November 30, 2023 , and contains the next set of government proposals currently before Parliament. These amendments are designed to further strengthen the Competition Act by modernizing the merger review process, revamping enforcement, addressing environmental and labour concerns, and ensuring that the Act is internally consistent and in line with Canada's legal framework and with international best practice.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]