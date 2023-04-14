Improving health outcomes for people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose across Canada

LONDON, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Every day, families and communities across the country lose loved ones to overdoses from the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply. Collectively, through harm reduction, treatment, services, as well as prevention efforts alon g side all levels of government, the Government of Canada is working to try to reduce stigma, save lives, and ensure all people who use drugs have the life-saving substance use services and supports they need.

Today, at Western University, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, highlighted Budget 2023's proposed investment of $359 million to support a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, which will continue to guide the government's work to address the overdose crisis and broader substance use related harms. This funding includes $144 million over five years to continue to provide important funding to support community-led and not-for-profit organizations across the country.

In addition, Minister Bennett announced over $37 million in federal funding for 42 projects across Canada through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). The funding announced includes projects in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nunavut, and Ontario, and will help to provide people who use drugs in these regions with greater access to prevention, harm reduction and treatment services. This includes people disproportionately affected by substance use harms or who face barriers accessing services such as youth, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals.

We will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and organizations across the country to improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives, and work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

"Every day across Canada, including here in London, family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbors from all walks of life endure the unspeakable loss of losing a loved one to overdose. As part of our bold approach to this crisis fortified by new investments in Budget 2023, our government is supporting communities in their work to address substance use harms. Thank you to Western University, as well as to all the organizations that received funding for their continued dedication towards reducing stigma, improving access to substance use supports, and inspiring change within our communities.''

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Our community is deeply challenged by the impacts of substance use and addiction. Today's announcement will contribute to a response that is based on compassion and evidence. Beyond London, this will allow people living in Canada to access greater prevention, harm reduction and treatment services. This includes people disproportionately affected by problematic substance use or who face barriers accessing services such as youth, equity-deserving, and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals."

-Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Western University is humbled to be able to help contribute to innovative, science-based, solutions for the opioid crisis in our communities in London, Ontario, and Canada at large. Our researchers' dedication to tackling the grand challenges of our time from new perspectives and through partnerships is fundamental to moving Canada forward in an equitable and compassionate way."

Matt Davison

Dean of Science, Western University

The latest national data show that, between January and September 2022 , opioid-related deaths and harms continued to persist at high levels, with 20 deaths per day, and 14 hospitalizations per day.

, opioid-related deaths and harms continued to persist at high levels, with 20 deaths per day, and 14 hospitalizations per day. The projects announced today are funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program. Through SUAP, the Government of Canada provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada .

provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in . Health Canada has invested over $400 million in over 380 projects since 2017. This investment includes over $100 million in funding for safer supply projects across Canada through SUAP. The funding supports a range of service delivery projects in British Columbia , Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec and New Brunswick , as well as research/knowledge transfer and exchange projects.

has invested over in over 380 projects since 2017. This investment includes over in funding for safer supply projects across through SUAP. The funding supports a range of service delivery projects in , , , and , as well as research/knowledge transfer and exchange projects. In the past month, Minister Bennett has announced nearly $28 million in funding through SUAP for 31 projects across Atlantic Canada , British Columbia , Ontario , the Prairies, Yukon , and the Northwest Territories . Those projects will help to improve health outcomes for people living with addiction and those at risk of substance-related harms and overdose.

in funding through SUAP for 31 projects across , , , the Prairies, , and the . Those projects will help to improve health outcomes for people living with addiction and those at risk of substance-related harms and overdose. Since 2017, the federal government has committed more than $800 million to directly address the overdose crisis. Budget 2023 proposes to build on these investments and provides an additional $359 million over five years, starting in 2023-24, with more than $5 million ongoing, to support a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS).

to directly address the overdose crisis. Budget 2023 proposes to build on these investments and provides an additional over five years, starting in 2023-24, with more than ongoing, to support a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS). Addiction is a treatable medical condition, not a choice, yet many people affected by addiction face stigma and feel shame. The language we use has a direct and deep impact on people around us. All Canadians, including media and health professionals, can reduce stigma by changing the words they use related to substance use and people who uses drugs.

