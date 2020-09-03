OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that it has appointed Lisa Campbell as President of the Canadian Space Agency. Ms. Campbell replaces Sylvain Laporte, who has been President of the agency since 2015.

Ms. Campbell's career has largely been in service to Canadians. She comes to the post from a position as Associate Deputy Minister, Veterans Affairs Canada. Previously, she was Assistant Deputy Minister, Defence and Marine Procurement, leading the organization procuring Canada's military and marine equipment. She has led large, multi-disciplinary teams across government, involving some of the most complex files, and has a strong track record of engaging with diverse stakeholder communities. Ms. Campbell also worked at Canada's competition authority as Senior Deputy Commissioner, reviewing mergers and business conduct.

This appointment was made following an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

"Lisa Campbell has worked tirelessly in the service of Canadians throughout her career and has the experience and abilities to move the agency forward on future explorations. Her experience in defence procurement will hold her in good stead as she takes over some of the most important procurements for the space sector. I'd like to thank Sylvain Laporte for his excellent work leading the agency for the last five years, and I wish him every success in his future endeavours."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is a federal agency responsible for managing all of civil space-related activities. The CSA focuses its activities and resources on three main areas:

Space exploration: Participation in astronaut missions, astronomy and planetary studies, scientific research in space (execution and support);



Space utilization: Earth observation by satellite and collection of space data; and



Space science and technology: Development of innovative space technologies and applications used on Earth.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.

adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity. All appointment opportunities within the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website as they become available. Those interested can apply online .

