Partnership with Grandir Sans Frontières will see more than 8,000 training opportunities provided to Canadian students and their teachers to learn digital skills

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada needs a workforce that is strong in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and capable of taking on challenges to compete in the digital economy. To make sure the next generation of young Canadians can thrive in that digital reality, the Government of Canada is supporting millions of students in improving their digital skills.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced $1.125 million in funding for Grandir Sans Frontières as part of the third phase of the Government of Canada's CanCode program. With this investment, Grandir Sans Frontières is contributing to the 7.5 million training opportunities offered to millions of young Canadians to better prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.

CanCode offers training opportunities for students, from kindergarten to Grade 12, to learn digital skills, like coding, data analytics and digital content development. The program also helps Canadian teachers acquire the know-how to incorporate new digital skills and technologies into their classrooms. As well, it has a focus on encouraging under-represented groups, like Indigenous youth, Black youth, and girls, to pursue careers in STEM.

CanCode aligns with Canada's Digital Charter, a principles-based approach to building trust in the digital world. The first principle of the Charter is focused on ensuring that all Canadians have equal opportunity to participate in the digital world, and the necessary tools to do so, including access, connectivity, literacy and skills.

Quote

"To drive our economic success for years to come, we must support young Canadians in the digital world. By investing in resources that teach students skills like coding and data analytics, we are helping prepare them for success in the 21st century economy. These are the skills that will help them transition from the classroom to research labs, shop floors and boardrooms. Congratulations to Grandir Sans Frontières as they prepare the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"With the world undergoing digital transformation, it's essential that an equitable and inclusive society offer tools for development and growth. Today's youth are tomorrow's innovators. It's crucial to give them the means to develop their full potential, while applying a digital citizenship focus that encourages them to think about using technology as a tool for creation rather than consumption. Grandir Sans Frontières is pleased to participate once again in the CanCode program with the Déjouez Les Codes! project, which aims to create more than 8,000 technology training opportunities for youth living mainly outside major centres. This project provides a framework and relevant, innovative tools to address the issues magnified by the recent health crisis. It will allow us to bridge the digital divide and promote the acquisition of technology skills that will enable the next generation to create, innovate and build the society of tomorrow."

– Anaïs Michot, President and CEO of Grandir Sans Frontières

Quick facts

As announced in Budget 2021, the Government of Canada is investing $80 million in CanCode. This investment is in addition to the $60 million from Budget 2019 and $50 million from Budget 2017.

is investing in CanCode. This investment is in addition to the from Budget 2019 and from Budget 2017. In 2022, 29 organizations from across Canada are receiving funding from the CanCode program.

are receiving funding from the CanCode program. In its first and second phases, CanCode helped provide over 4.5 million coding and digital skills training opportunities to millions of Canadian students and 220,000 more to teachers. This third phase seeks to provide an additional 3 million training opportunities to students and 120,000 to teachers, with a focus on youth from under-represented groups.

CanCode is designed to complement educational curricula, promote awareness of coding, spark interest in coding and encourage digital skills more broadly. The long-term goal is to make Canada a leading innovation economy with a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Associated links

