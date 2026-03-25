DARTMOUTH, NS, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to sustainable and orderly fisheries that support rural, coastal, and Indigenous communities. These fisheries rely on the best available science advice. In Southwest Nova Scotia, Cape Breton and Southwest New Brunswick, the elver fishery is an important source of income for commercial licence holders, and First Nations communities.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced the 2026 elver fishing season will open around April 1 with an increased total allowable catch (TAC). This season, licence holders can harvest up to 12,180 kilograms (kg) of elver, an increase of 22% from the previous TAC (9,960 kg). This TAC increase is supported by the best available scientific data for elvers, and trends of returns observed on the index river used to evaluate population size.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) consulted with commercial licence holders and First Nations on allocations for the 2026 fishing season to determine how the TAC increase was distributed. No harvesters had their quota decreased, and many saw their quota increase.

To enhance elver population science, quota allocations for the 2026 season include 180 kg held in reserve for science activities under Section 10 of the Fisheries Act. These joint research activities would be undertaken by DFO Science and organizations that have submitted research proposals for the 2026 season. Potential research agreements with commercial licence holders and First Nations are currently being considered, with the goal of having an agreement in place to support science work during the 2026 fishing season.

The increased TAC also reflects the improvements to order in the fishery observed in 2025, including the implementation of the Possession and Export of Elvers Regulations and the Elver Monitoring and Traceability (EMT) application. Along with the enforcement efforts of fishery officers, the regulations and the EMT application reduced the amount of unauthorized harvesting and improved traceability. All licence holders are required to use the EMT application to report their elver fishing, possession, and export activities.

Unauthorized harvest, possession or export of elver is illegal and subject to enforcement action by fishery officers. Building on the increased compliance and order observed last year, fishery officers will continue to work with harvesters toward voluntary compliance with the Fisheries Act and maintain a strong presence at riversides, holding facilities, and export points.

Quotes

"The elver fishery is important to harvesters and their families in rural, coastal, and Indigenous communities across Nova Scotia and Southwest New Brunswick. Through implementing new tools, and collaboration with harvesters, we have sustainably increased the TAC this year. I'm hopeful that with increased science, through Section 10 of the Fisheries Act, we will increase our knowledge of this species and have a sustainable fishery for generations to come."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

Between 2005 and 2025, the TAC for the elver fishery was set at 9,960 kg in line with the Precautionary framework, available science advice and factoring in uncertainty around the total removals from the fishery prior to the introduction of the elver possession and export licences, as well as the EMT app.

For the 2025 season, 50% of the total allowable catch (TAC) for the elver fishery was redistributed to First Nations entering the fishery for the first time. This redistribution was undertaken in support of First Nations' interests to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood.

The landed value for elver was $2,800 per kg in 2025 (preliminary figure subject to change).

Section 10 of the Fisheries Act allows the Minister of Fisheries to determine a quantity of fish that may be harvested and sold to finance scientific or fisheries management activities, as part of a joint project agreement with a third party.

allows the Minister of Fisheries to determine a quantity of fish that may be harvested and sold to finance scientific or fisheries management activities, as part of a joint project agreement with a third party. The Elver Subcommittee on Science Collaboration was formed in 2025 and is made up of DFO Science staff and both commercial and communal commercial licence holders.

In 2025, the Government of Canada announced its decision not to list American eel under the Species at Risk Act. This decision was made by considering the best available scientific and socio-economic data, as well as comments received during consultations with Indigenous groups, provinces, partners, stakeholders, and the Canadian public.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Maritimes Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 902-407-8439, [email protected]