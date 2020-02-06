Government of Canada announces judicial appointment in the province of Manitoba

OTTAWA, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and diversity, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Theodor Bock, Partner at MLT Aikins in Winnipeg, is appointed a puisne Judge of Her Majesty's Court of Queen's Bench for Manitoba. Mr. Justice Bock replaces Mr. Justice R.A. Dewar (Winnipeg), who elected to become a supernumerary Judge effective October 2, 2019.

Biographies

Justice Bock was born and raised in Winnipeg. He attended the University of Manitoba, where he obtained Bachelor degrees in Arts in 1986 and Law in 1990. In 1991, he articled at Aikins, MacAulay & Thorvaldson and continued to practice there after his call to the Bar. His career at Aikins, MacAulay & Thorvaldson, later MLT Aikins, was focused on civil litigation, including commercial litigation, administrative law, professional regulation, insurance law, and labour and employment law.

Justice Bock served as a sessional lecturer at Robson Hall from 1996 to 1998. From 1997 to 2009, he was an instructor in the Manitoba Law Society Bar Admission and CPLED Programs in Advocacy, Civil Procedure, and Ethics. From 2009 until 2017, he served the Law Society as a Bencher and was the President of the Society from 2015 to 2016. At the time of his appointment, Justice Bock served as a member of the Board of the Manitoba Law Foundation and was a member of various committees of the Law Society.

Justice Bock's volunteer contributions have extended beyond the legal profession. These include serving as President of the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra, Chair of the University of Manitoba Board of Governors, cabinet member of the University of Manitoba President's Front and Centre Campaign Team, and Chair of the Main Street Project's Capital Campaign for Shelter Re-Development.

Justice Bock is married to Liane Chalmers-Bock. They are parents to two daughters, of whom they are enormously proud.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 300 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S and those who self-identify as having a disability. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system creates 39 new judicial positions in Alberta , Ontario , Nova Scotia , and Newfoundland and Labrador .

is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system creates 39 new judicial positions in , , , and and . In addition, Budget 2018 provided funding for a further seven judicial positions in Saskatchewan and Ontario , at a cost of $17.1 million over five years.

and , at a cost of over five years. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

