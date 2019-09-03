Government of Canada announces investment that will help improve women's economic security in Newfoundland and Labrador

Projects will help women fleeing domestic violence, reintegrate into the labour force and help more women find employment in natural resources and construction

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to advancing gender equality and it recognizes the important role that creating more opportunities for women can play in promoting women's empowerment in all aspects of Canadian life. By investing in projects that improve women's economic security, we are helping to ensure that women, their families and communities can prosper—and this means a stronger economy for all Canadians.

That's why today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services and the Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced a total investment of $611,242 for two projects that will increase women's economic security and prosperity in Newfoundland and Labrador.

St. John's Status of Women Council will receive $271,862 to support survivors of gender-based violence by working with stakeholders to develop employer resources for workplace policies and strategies that support the reintegration of women fleeing domestic violence into the labour market. The work will help influence reforms for domestic violence leave legislation in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Women in Resource Development Corporation will receive $339,380 to help address the environment of construction trade unions to increase women's access to trade and technical employment in natural resources and construction.

These are two of more than 45 projects approved under the Women's Program in two calls for proposals entitled, Support for Women's Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women. These projects will build on ongoing efforts to support women's economic empowerment and advance gender equality for all Canadians.

"These projects are so important: they are creating the right conditions for women to thrive in their careers – and their lives. By funding organizations like the St. John's Status of Women Council and the Women in Resource Development Corporation that work to eliminate the barriers holding women back, we are ensuring that all Canadians – regardless of gender – have a real and fair chance at success. Our government knows that when we invest in women, we strengthen the economy for everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"Supporting the survivors of gender-based violence to secure a place in the workforce and empowering women to succeed in the resource and construction sectors advance gender equality and ensure that all of Newfoundland and Labrador thrives. The funding for these projects will make a real difference in the lives of people across the province."



The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl

"The St. John's Status of Women Council is leading an exciting new project that will make a significant contribution to the research and policy gap associated with domestic violence and its effect on the provincial labour market."

Mary Shortall, Chair

St. John's Status of Women Council

"For over twenty years, Women in Resource Development Corporation has helped women find meaningful employment in the natural resources and construction sectors. Our new project announced today will help even more women gain access to these important areas of the economy and we are delighted that the Government of Canada is supporting our efforts."

Carolann Harding, Chair of the Board of Directors

Women in Resource Development Corporation

McKinsey Global Institute estimates that by taking steps to advance equality for women—such as employing more women in technology and boosting women's participation in the workforce—Canada could add $150 billion to its economy by 2026.

to its economy by 2026. Women continue to be disproportionately affected by economic insecurity. When comparing median hourly wages of women and men aged 15 years and over working full-time in Canada in 2018, women earned just 88 cents for every dollar earned by men. i Women of core working age (25-54 years) are also much more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 75% of all part-time workers in that age bracket in 2018. ii Just over one-quarter (27%) of women of core working age working part-time reported childcare responsibilities as their reason for working part-time in 2018. iii

in 2018, women earned just for every dollar earned by men. Women of core working age (25-54 years) are also much more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 75% of all part-time workers in that age bracket in 2018. Just over one-quarter (27%) of women of core working age working part-time reported childcare responsibilities as their reason for working part-time in 2018. Economic security is composed of basic social security, defined by access to basic needs such as health, education and housing.

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Calls for Proposals – Support for Women's Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women

On October 2, 2017, the Minister launched two calls for proposals. The first call for proposals, entitled Support for Women's Economic Security, invited organizations to apply for funding for projects to address the economic security of women and help advance gender equality in Canada. More than 30 projects will receive a total of $10 million in funding through this call for proposals.

This first call for proposals is divided into two themes. The first theme is Building Partnerships to Address Systemic Barriers, which provides funding to address major barriers that limit women's economic security. This theme includes, but is not limited to, the accessibility of childcare, the gender wage gap and pay inequity. The second theme, Increasing Private Sector Leadership and Investments in Women, encourages organizations to partner with the private sector to find innovative solutions that will help advance women's economic security.

The second call for proposals, entitled Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women, invited organizations to foster collaboration between Indigenous women, Indigenous organizations, their communities, and the private sector to support the economic security and prosperity of Indigenous women across Canada. Fifteen projects across the country will receive nearly $5 million in funding through this call for proposals.

St. John's Projects

Today's announcement profiled two projects in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, for federal funding through the Support for Women's Economic Security call for proposals:

St. John's Status of Women Council

Project title: Women, Work, and Domestic Violence: Enhancing Women's Economic Security through Legislative Change

Funding amount: $271,862

St. John's Status of Women Council will work with stakeholders to develop employer resources for workplace policies and strategies that support the reintegration of women fleeing domestic violence into the labour market. The work will help influence reforms for domestic violence leave legislation in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Since 1972 St. John's Status of Women Council has worked to achieve equality and justice through political activism, community collaboration and the creation of a safe and inclusive space for all women in the St. John's area. It also collaborates with a network of women's organizations across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Women in Resource Development Corporation

Project title: Increasing the Economic Security of Women through the Identification and Elimination of Institutional Barriers to Union Membership in Construction Trades

Funding amount: $339,380

Women in Resource Development Corporation will inspire change in construction trade unions to increase women's access to trade and technical employment in natural resources and construction. It will gather information, do a needs assessment, develop and implement an action plan, and share the results of the work.

Women in Resource Development Corporation is helping increase the participation of women in trades and technology, addressing challenges of attraction, recruitment, retention and advancement of women in these sectors. Its services include career exploration, career counselling and employment assistance, recruitment and retention consultation and training for employers. It also works with key stakeholders such as training institutions, employers, labour unions, as well as government and community groups.

