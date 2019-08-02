Government of Canada announces investment in women's organization in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the lifeblood of the women's movement, and that growing and maintaining these organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, Gagan Sikand, Member of Parliament for Mississauga – Streetsville, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $548,804 in the Canadian Association for Girls in Science (CAGIS) to make its services available to more young women to promote, educate, and develop an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among girls aged seven to sixteen.

CAGIS is one of the more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

"In making this historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations that have long been breaking through barriers, and we express our gratitude to them for what has often been decades of important work, on little more than a shoestring budget. For too long, the Canadian women's movement has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work—our government listened. I am proud that now, with stable and flexible funding, we are helping organizations like the Canadian Association for Girls in Science to grow and endure, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle-class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"Supporting innovative projects from grassroots organizations like the Canadian Association for Girls in Science is a top priority for the Government of Canada. Together, we are supporting young girls nurture and explore their interest in STEM. Through innovative projects such as this, we are laying the foundation for a safer and more equitable future for women and girls in Canada."

Gagan Sikand

Member of Parliament for Mississauga – Streetsville

"When I started CAGIS back in 1992, I never dreamed that today could be possible. This welcome investment in our grassroots organization will go a long way toward supporting girls' interests in STEM and helping them achieve their goals. Giving girls role models and the opportunity to experience the lab and field environment for themselves is a key support for their future success, and key to closing the gender gap in Canadian STEM."

Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, Founder and President

Canadian Association for Girls In Science (CAGIS)

Quick Facts

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance gender equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million annually.

This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific need and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Mississauga Project

Today's announcement profiled a project in Mississauga selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Canadian Association for Girls in Science (CAGIS)



Project title: Improving Efficiency, Growth Capacity, and Sustainability of the Canadian Association for Girls in Science

Funding amount: $548,804

CAGIS does not have the capacity to meet the demand for their services. This funding will help make its services available to more young women to promote, educate, and develop an interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among girls aged seven to sixteen.



Inspired by the dream of Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko when she was just nine years old, CAGIS is a network of girls who like STEM and want to learn more.

