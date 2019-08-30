Government of Canada announces investment in support of the women's movement in Montréal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital services in our communities, supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long they have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the foundation of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing their ability to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $88,108 in Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges in Montréal, to help the organization support and empower women in the Côte-des-Neiges neighourhood. Its work will help bring women together to talk about social issues and overcome barriers in their lives.

Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges is one of more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across the country.



"With our historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations breaking through barriers and express our gratitude to those who have been doing this work for decades on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work. With stable and flexible funding, we are helping women's organizations in Montréal grow and thrive, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."



The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"I am inspired by the hard work and resilience of Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges. By bringing women together and raising awareness about their challenges, their work empowers women and helps create safer and healthier communities. Advancing gender equality truly takes a village, and this also means a continued commitment to local organizations here in Côte-des-Neiges by our federal Government. I am extremely proud to be supporting the important work of Femmes du monde."

Rachel Bendayan

Member of Parliament for Outremont



"Our centre offers women a safe space of mutual support, but is also a driving force for action. Day after day we work to ensure the well-being of women and strive to improve their living conditions. With the Government of Canada's support we are better equipped to assist women in Côte-des-Neiges and to promote collective action on social issues affecting our lives."



Patrizia Vinci, Interim Coordinator

Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges



Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million .

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 invests a further over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. This means that in 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total . This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Montréal Project

Today's announcement in Montréal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood profiled an organization selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges

Project title: Dreaming of Change Together

Funding amount: $88,108

Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges will work with its membership to develop a community planning strategy. It will bring women together to talk about social issues and overcome barriers in their lives.

Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges provides a meeting place for mutual support among women. It promotes discussion and sharing, campaigns to inform and raise awareness about the living conditions of women, and defends their rights.

