Government of Canada announces funding for the construction of a new nature centre in Bradford West Gwillimbury

BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced over $4.1 million in federal funding for the construction of a new nature centre in the Scanlon Creek Conservation Area.

With a net-zero carbon and universally accessible design, the new Scanlon Creek Nature Centre will serve as a community hub where residents of all ages and abilities can access nature and environmental programming to learn about climate change and inspire action. The construction of the new 750 square metre building will also allow the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation to work with the Lake Simcoe Conservation Authority to meet the needs of the growing surrounding communities and provide more equitable access for marginalized groups.

The Government of Canada is investing over $4.1 million for this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

"Lake Simcoe is one of Ontario's iconic lakes. The new Scanlon Creek Nature Centre in Bradford West Gwillimbury will offer all residents a place to learn more about the lake's ecosystem, climate action, and the steps we can take to build a healthier community."

"We are absolutely thrilled that this exciting project has been selected for funding. The Scanlon Creek Nature Centre will create the perfect space for watershed communities to explore the many opportunities to participate in experiential learning and formulate a connection with nature. This significant investment confirms our understanding that our collective health is inexplicably tied to the health of our ecosystems. Immersed in nature, this new facility will also serve as an excellent demonstration site and a teaching tool for our foremost partner, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, to educate students and visitors, with the aim of inspiring future environmental champions. We thank the federal government, Minister LeBlanc and Member of Parliament Van Bynen for this wonderful opportunity."

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

, Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy. The Government of Canada is taking bold and immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, while strengthening our economy with sustainable jobs and clean industrial growth. The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan is an ambitious and achievable roadmap that outlines a sector-by-sector path for Canada to reach its emissions reduction target of 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

