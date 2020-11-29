Government of Canada announces extension of travel restrictions

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Protecting Canadians from COVID-19 and reducing the spread of the disease in Canada is the Government of Canada's top priority. In March, 2020, the Government introduced several measures, including prohibitions and restrictions on discretionary and optional travel from the United States (US) and all other countries, to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of Canadians. These measures included the requirement for all travelers entering Canada to quarantine or isolate for 14 days.

Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced that Canada will extend the Mandatory Isolation Order and temporary travel restrictions for all travelers seeking entry into Canada from a country other than the US, until January 21, 2021. Travel restrictions for US citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the US remain in place until December 21, 2020 and may be extended at that time.

The Government continues to evaluate the travel restrictions and prohibitions as well as the requirement to quarantine or isolate on an ongoing basis to ensure Canadians remain healthy and safe. The ability to align US and international travel extension dates, as well as the Mandatory Isolation Order, beginning on January 21, 2021 will enable the Government to communicate any travel extensions or changes as quickly as possible and provide certainty for Canadians, US and international travelers.

In addition, the Government is amending its order and creating a framework for considering applications from high-performance amateur sport organizations seeking to hold International Single Sport Events. To be considered, applicants would need to include written commitments of ongoing support from provincial/territorial and local public health authorities and provincial/territorial governments, as well as a robust plan to protect public health and the health of participants. Authorization would be issued by the Department of Canadian Heritage (Sport Canada) in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). Additional information will be available on the Department of Canadian Heritage's web site shortly.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has recently come into close contact with someone infected with COVID-19, should continue to quarantine or isolate for 14 days. At all Canadian ports of entry, the final determination on a traveler's admissibility is made by border services officers who base their decision on the information presented and available to them at the time of entry.

Quote(s)

"Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is my most important responsibility. We have introduced a number of policies to keep Canadians safe but must remain flexible and adapt to the evolving COVID-19 situation, while keeping your health as our top priority."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Canada's response to COVID-19 is based on the latest scientific evidence. We will continue to adapt our public health measures this way and remain committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Department of Canadian Heritage will determine which foreign nationals can receive accreditation to enter Canada to participate in an International Single Sport Event.

to participate in an International Single Sport Event. An International Single Sport Event includes World Championships, Olympic or Paralympic Qualifications, as well as World Cups.

A high-performance amateur athlete is defined as an athlete competing at the international level and affiliated with his or her country's national sport federation.

