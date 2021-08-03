SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada

Through Strong, Secure, Engaged, the Government of Canada is modernizing its military equipment to support the Canadian Armed Forces and keep Canadians safe.

On behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced the awarding of a contract worth nearly $7 million to manufacturer Royer of Lac-Drolet, Quebec, to produce pairs of general-purpose combat boots and nylon laces for the Canadian Armed Forces.

The contract, awarded through an open, fair and transparent competitive process by Public Services and Procurement Canada, will see the delivery of an additional 40,000 pairs of boots and 100,000 pairs of laces to Canadian Armed Forces supply depots in Edmonton, Alberta, and Montréal, Quebec, by February 2023. The general–purpose boots are designed to provide enhanced foot protection and comfort for Canadian troops during operations conducted in ambient temperatures ranging from 0°C to 25°C.

The contract for the general-purpose combat boots is expected to maintain 25 Canadian jobs and create 5 new jobs.

Quotes

"As a result of a competitive procurement process, we are proud to award this contract to Canadian supplier Royer and provide our troops with the best possible made-in-Canada equipment to carry out their work."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Through this contract, we will not only provide superior quality boots to the members of our Armed Forces, but also create jobs and economic benefits directly in our community."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"It is essential that the members of our Canadian Armed Forces have the equipment they need to fulfill their commitment to serving Canadians at home and abroad. By providing quality combat boots through this contract, we are ensuring that our members are well equipped to do the important work we ask of them."

The Honourable Harjit Sajjan

Minister of National Defence

Quick facts



The boots will be made entirely in Canada at the factories of manufacturer Royer in Lac-Drolet and Sherbrooke, Quebec .

at the factories of manufacturer Royer in and . The contract includes an option to order, if needed, an additional 67,500 pairs of boots over the next 5 years, for a potential total of 107,500 pairs.

Associated links

Tender for combat boots on Buyandsell.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Cecely Roy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, 343-549-7293, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

