OTTAWA, ON - CROWN−INDIGENOUS RELATIONS AND NORTHERN AFFAIRS CANADA, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Traditionally harvested country foods are important to the culture, diet and food security of Indigenous communities and Northerners. Indigenous communities and scientists are working together to better understand the levels of contaminants that are in these foods and implement co-developed solutions to reduce exposure to these contaminants.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced the 2022 to 2023 call for proposals for research and monitoring of contaminants that originate in other parts of the world and are transported through air and sea currents to Canada's North and Arctic.

As part of the Northern Contaminants Program, the Government of Canada is providing $475,000 for 2022 to 2023 for new projects related to human health biomonitoring and research, as well as community-based monitoring and research.

In the 2021–2022 project year, 74 projects were selected for funding from the Northern Contaminants Program. These projects increased knowledge about the levels of long-range transported contaminants in traditionally harvested foods and their potential impacts on animal and human health. They also addressed knowledge gaps related to plastics pollution in Canada's North and Arctic. The findings from these projects help policy makers, communities and residents determine the safety of traditional country foods, which can affect the health and well-being of Northerners, including Indigenous communities.

Community members and Indigenous and territorial organizations and governments are encouraged to work in partnership with university and federal government scientists to submit a proposal. Applicants have until April 26, 2022, to submit their proposals. Projects selected for funding will be announced in summer 2022.

"For more than 30 years, the Northern Contaminants Program has worked with northern and Arctic communities to collect invaluable data on northern and Arctic ecosystems. With this new call for proposals, the program will continue its commitment to co-developed research and analysis, using scientific methods and Indigenous Knowledge to inform local, national and international communities on the levels and effects of contaminants."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

The Northern Contaminants Program (NCP) supports the research and monitoring of contaminants that are transported to the Arctic through atmospheric and oceanic processes from other parts of the world, including persistent organic pollutants, heavy metals (particularly mercury) and other contaminants of concern for Arctic regions, such as microplastics.

Through this limited call for proposals in 2022 to 2023, the NCP is seeking only new proposals related to human health biomonitoring and research, as well as community-based monitoring and research.

Proposals for funding are subject to a thorough technical and social–cultural review process conducted in coordination with subject-matter experts and northern and Indigenous members of regional committees in Yukon , the Northwest Territories , Nunavut , Nunavik and Nunatsiavut.

, the , , Nunavik and Nunatsiavut. Projects are carried out through partnerships among federal science-based departments, Indigenous and territorial governments and organizations, and university and community-based researchers.

