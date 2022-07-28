Government of Canada announces additional funding for digital literacy skills training to help more Canadians get online

$17.6 million investment to support initiatives aimed at teaching digital literacy skills to under-represented Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Digital literacy skills are essential for participating in today's increasingly digital world. Whether booking a medical appointment, doing online banking, studying, working or looking for a job, all Canadians need to be able to use the Internet safely and effectively. Learning these skills and understanding digital technology will not only reduce barriers to accessing valuable information and resources but also open up opportunities for all Canadians to succeed.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, launched the second phase of the Digital Literacy Exchange Program (DLEP) and announced a $17.6 million federal investment to help ensure that no one is left behind in the digital economy.

This significant investment will support not-for-profit organizations that teach digital literacy skills to Canadians who face barriers to participating in the digital world. This includes seniors, individuals who have not completed high school, Indigenous people, individuals who do not speak English or French at home, persons with disabilities, newcomers to Canada, low-income individuals, and people living in northern, rural and remote communities.

The DLEP is part of a bundle of digital skills programs offered by the Government of Canada that seek to bridge the digital divide and help all Canadians access digital technology and develop the skills they need to use it. The DLEP aligns with the Universal Access principle of the government's Digital Charter: to support all Canadians in fully embracing the digital economy.

As a part of this announcement, Minister Champagne is calling on interested not-for-profit organizations to submit proposals through the DLEP website by September 7, 2022.

Quote

"Digital skills are crucial in today's world. Our government is committed to ensuring that all Canadians have the skills to access information and opportunities online. Through initiatives supported by the Digital Literacy Exchange Program, Canadians are receiving training to improve their skills and confidence so that they can fully participate in today's digital economy."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Launched in 2018, the Digital Literacy Exchange Program (DLEP) aims to equip Canadians with the necessary skills to engage with computers, mobile devices and the Internet safely, securely and effectively, and it is designed to be inclusive by reaching out to those who are not online or are still learning how to use digital technologies.

The Government of Canada will invest $17.6 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, through the DLEP.

will invest over three years, starting in 2022–23, through the DLEP. Not-for-profit organizations that are incorporated in Canada and have a minimum of three years' experience delivering digital literacy training can apply for funding.

and have a minimum of three years' experience delivering digital literacy training can apply for funding. In its first phase, the DLEP supported training of more than 400,000 participants from under-represented groups.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]