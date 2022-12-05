Dec 05, 2022, 08:02 ET
QUEBEC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time. Prevention and support services are essential to respond to the needs of Canadians, as gender equality cannot be achieved without addressing this critical issue.
Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $4.05 million to 12 organizations based in Quebec. Today also marks one of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, an annual campaign from November 25 to December 10, that underlines the need to address and prevent gender-based violence.
The organizations receiving funding include:
- Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec
- Improving the inclusion and safety of diverse women in crisis
- Accompagnement des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais
- Collaboration to help immigrant women experiencing violence access resources for assistance
- Centre de solidarité lesbienne (CSL)
- The pain of silence: overcoming taboos surrounding violence in the LGBTQ+ communities
- Conseil québécois LGBT
- Inclusive Practices for LGBTQI2S+ People: Supporting Rights Organizations in Change
- GRIP Montréal
- The GRIP Safer Space
- Montréal-Nord en santé
- Toward systemic changes to eliminate violence against immigrant teens and women
- Passages: ressources pour jeunes femmes en difficulté
- GBA Plus: Women's homelessness in Montréal
- PINAY
- Bayanihan – Peer-to-Peer Support
- Réseau des lesbiennes du Québec
- Eliminate systemic barriers for LGBTQ2S+ women
- Société Elizabeth Fry du Québec
- Eliminate institutional gender-based violence against incarcerated women
- An intersectional approach based on a diagnostic-action method
- Table des groupes de femmes de Montréal
- Taking action against discrimination to guarantee women's safety in Montreal
- Université du Québec à Montréal
- Police action to prevent intrafamilial homicides
The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence was endorsed by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women in early November. Although the province did not endorse the Plan, Quebec supports the general principles of the joint declaration and will continue to be active in the fight against gender-based violence by prioritizing its own actions and measures. It also intends to continue to share information and best practices with other governments on this issue.
Quotes
"Gender-based violence is a human rights violation still too deeply rooted in our society. The projects announced today will address the root causes of violence, while giving better support to those who survived it - charting a path toward building safer communities. Based on relevant data and culturally informed practices, these organizations and initiatives will build a better future for all everyone living in Canada."
The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth
Quick facts
- This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.
- Since April 2020, the Government of Canada has invested over $240 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including nearly 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.
- The Government of Canada's theme for the 2022 campaign for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence is ''It's Not Just''. The theme has a double meaning: it reminds everyone of the injustice of gender-based violence and brings attention to how society dismisses and minimizes attitudes and behaviours contributing to gender-based violence.
