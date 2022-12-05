QUEBEC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time. Prevention and support services are essential to respond to the needs of Canadians, as gender equality cannot be achieved without addressing this critical issue.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $4.05 million to 12 organizations based in Quebec. Today also marks one of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, an annual campaign from November 25 to December 10, that underlines the need to address and prevent gender-based violence.

The organizations receiving funding include:

Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

Improving the inclusion and safety of diverse women in crisis

Accompagnement des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais

Collaboration to help immigrant women experiencing violence access resources for assistance

Centre de solidarité lesbienne (CSL)

The pain of silence: overcoming taboos surrounding violence in the LGBTQ+ communities

Conseil québécois LGBT

Inclusive Practices for LGBTQI2S+ People: Supporting Rights Organizations in Change

GRIP Montréal

The GRIP Safer Space

Montréal-Nord en santé

Toward systemic changes to eliminate violence against immigrant teens and women

Passages: ressources pour jeunes femmes en difficulté

GBA Plus: Women's homelessness in Montréal

PINAY

Bayanihan – Peer-to-Peer Support

Réseau des lesbiennes du Québec

Eliminate systemic barriers for LGBTQ2S+ women

Société Elizabeth Fry du Québec

du Québec Eliminate institutional gender-based violence against incarcerated women



An intersectional approach based on a diagnostic-action method

Table des groupes de femmes de Montréal

Taking action against discrimination to guarantee women's safety in Montreal

Université du Québec à Montréal

Police action to prevent intrafamilial homicides

The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence was endorsed by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women in early November. Although the province did not endorse the Plan, Quebec supports the general principles of the joint declaration and will continue to be active in the fight against gender-based violence by prioritizing its own actions and measures. It also intends to continue to share information and best practices with other governments on this issue.

Quotes

"Gender-based violence is a human rights violation still too deeply rooted in our society. The projects announced today will address the root causes of violence, while giving better support to those who survived it - charting a path toward building safer communities. Based on relevant data and culturally informed practices, these organizations and initiatives will build a better future for all everyone living in Canada."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. Since April 2020 , the Government of Canada has invested over $240 million of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including nearly 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

, the Government of has invested over of emergency COVID-19 funding in 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centers, and other organizations, including nearly 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. The Government of Canada's theme for the 2022 campaign for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence is ''It's Not Just''. The theme has a double meaning: it reminds everyone of the injustice of gender-based violence and brings attention to how society dismisses and minimizes attitudes and behaviours contributing to gender-based violence.

