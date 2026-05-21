Government of Canada and CIFAR announce $24M investment in top AI Talent

EDMONTON, AB, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today at the Upper Bound AI Conference, the Government of Canada and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) announced the appointment and renewal of 42 Canada CIFAR AI Chairs. Backed by a $24M investment, this announcement reinforces Canada's position as a global leader in artificial intelligence by securing the world's top AI researchers to drive innovation and train the next generation of domestic AI talent.

A fundamental pillar of the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, the Canada CIFAR AI Chairs program secures the researchers necessary to drive domestic innovation, bridges the gap between lab and industry and trains the next generation of Canadian scientists and AI professionals. The program provides long-term funding flexibility, supports the training of graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, and enhances opportunities for researchers to collaborate across the country.

With these new appointments and renewals, the program now supports 143 Chairs at universities across the country, all affiliated with one of Canada's national AI institutes: Amii, Mila and Vector Institute. These researchers are conducting transformative work across critical sectors, including healthcare and biotech, sustainable energy and safe and trustworthy AI applications.

Established in 2017 as part of the world's first national AI strategy, the Chairs program has earned a prestigious global reputation. Collectively, the Canada CIFAR AI Chairs are the third-highest impact AI research cluster in the world.

"Canada is no stranger to turning moments of profound change into opportunities. By growing our national network to 143 Canada CIFAR AI Chairs, we are ensuring that this country remains the best place in the world for AI talent to build their careers and make an impact. These 42 new and renewed Chairs represent the absolute pinnacle of research excellence. Their work will ensure that the AI of tomorrow is developed and deployed right here in Canada, under our values of innovation and safety."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern OntarioMinister of AI and Digital Innovation

"Reaching the milestone of 140+ Canada CIFAR AI Chairs is a testament to the enduring success of the world's first national AI strategy. Our focus has always been on people, because they represent the greatest value in any AI ecosystem. This diverse group of researchers is conducting high-impact work that is improving the lives of Canadians. Through the Canada CIFAR AI Chairs program, which is the third most impactful research group globally, we are not just attracting talent, we are also building a legacy of innovation that will benefit Canadians for generations."

– Elissa Strome, Executive Director, Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, CIFAR

This cohort recognizes researchers from nine universities and all three of Canada's national AI institutes: Amii (Edmonton), Mila (Montreal) and Vector Institute (Toronto).

Amii (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute)

New Appointments

Ife Adebara – University of Alberta

Blair Attard-Frost – University of Alberta

Jocelyn (Qiaochu) Chen – University of Alberta

Carrie Demmans Epp – University of Alberta

Russell Dinnage - University of Alberta

Hila Gonen – University of British Columbia

Erin Grant – University of Alberta

Jun Jin – University of Alberta

Craig Jones – University of Alberta

Majeed Kazemitabaar - University of Alberta

Mathias Lécuyer – University of British Columbia

Ke Li – Simon Fraser University

Xingyu Li – University of Alberta

Jason Peng – Simon Fraser University

Amber Simpson – University of Alberta

Bahareh Tolooshams – University of Alberta

Tian Tian – University of Alberta

Serena Wang – University of British Columbia

Zhou Yang – University of Alberta

Xi Ye – University of Alberta

Renewals

Michael Bowling – University of Alberta

Russ Greiner – University of Alberta

Yuhong Guo – Carleton University

Jacob Jaremko – University of Alberta

Linglong Kong – University of Alberta

Marlos C. Machado – University of Alberta

Patrick Pilarski – University of Alberta

Dale Schuurmans – University of Alberta

Danica Sutherland – University of British Columbia

Rich Sutton – University of Alberta

Osmar R. Zaïane – University of Alberta

Sandra Zilles – University of Regina

MILA (Quebec AI Institute)

Renewals

Glen Berseth – Université de Montréal

Foutse Khomh – Polytechnique Montréal

Hugo Larochelle – Université de Montréal

Timothy O'Donnell – McGill University

Dhanya Sridhar – Université de Montréal

VECTOR INSTITUTE

Nominations

Tim Rudner – University of Toronto

Ohad Shamir – University of Toronto

Renewals

Jeff Clune – University of British Columbia

David Duvenaud – University of Toronto

Rahul Krishnan – University of Toronto

About CIFAR and the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy

The Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) is a globally influential research organization proudly based in Canada. We mobilize the world's most brilliant people across disciplines and at all career stages to advance transformative knowledge and solve humanity's biggest problems, together. We are supported by the governments of Canada, Alberta and Québec, as well as Canadian and international foundations, individuals, corporations and partner organizations.

The Pan-Canadian AI Strategy is a national initiative funded by the Government of Canada to establish and sustain Canada's global leadership in AI research and talent. Since 2017, CIFAR has played a key delivery partner role, helping coordinate implementation and align the strengths of the three national AI institutes: Amii (Edmonton), Mila (Montreal), and the Vector Institute (Toronto).

About the Canada CIFAR AI Chairs Program

The cornerstone of the Pan-Canadian AI strategy is the Canada CIFAR AI Chairs program, which has recruited and retained over 140+ of the world's top AI researchers. This community represents the third-highest-impact AI research cluster in the world. Our researchers work across all areas of AI, advancing fundamental science as well as the application of AI in areas that matter to society and the economy, including health and life sciences, energy and industrial applications, transportation and more. The Chairs also train the next generation of AI talent, with more than 250 graduate students completing their studies every year across the national AI Institutes, many of whom continue to advance AI in academia and industry. Additionally, CIFAR mobilizes expertise through the Canadian AI Safety Institute Research Program at CIFAR to advance safe and trustworthy AI solutions.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Krista Davidson

Associate Director, AI Communications, CIFAR

647-383-7218

[email protected]

Peter Wall

Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications

Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

[email protected]

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE The Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR)