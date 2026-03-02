Government and Industry Leaders Convene at PDAC 2026 to Strengthen New Nuclear and Critical Minerals Alignment for Energy Security

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Senior government leaders, industry executives, capital markets representatives, and energy stakeholders will convene at PDAC 2026 for Powering the Future: SMRs, Critical Minerals and Energy Security, a high-level policy and industry forum hosted by the Canadian Association of Small Modular Reactors (CASMR) and the SMR Forum.

Held alongside the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention, the forum brings together decision-makers at the nexus of nuclear deployment, mineral security, and industrial competitiveness.

The program will feature keynote addresses from:

The Hon. Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines of Ontario

The Hon. Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals of Alberta

The Hon. René Legacy, Deputy Premier and Minister of Energy of New Brunswick

As electricity demand rises and competition for critical minerals intensifies, the forum will examine how advanced nuclear technologies and resilient supply chains can be aligned to strengthen energy security, industrial competitiveness, and long-term economic growth.

Discussions will focus on three strategic priorities:

Deploying advanced nuclear technologies in mining, remote operations, and heavy industry

Strengthening domestic and allied fuel-cycle and critical mineral supply chains

De-risking investment through regulatory clarity, capital formation, and policy coordination

Participants include leaders from utilities, uranium producers, enrichment and fuel-cycle providers, advanced reactor developers, regulators, Indigenous representatives, infrastructure investors, and major financial institutions.

The forum builds on the momentum of last year's inaugural gathering and reflects growing recognition that nuclear energy and critical minerals are structurally linked pillars of energy security and industrial strategy.

"New nuclear and critical minerals are not parallel conversations. They are structurally linked," said Erveina Gosalci, Founder of CASMR and CEO of the SMR Forum. "The countries that align reactor deployment with supply chains, fuel-cycle capacity, and critical minerals strategy will anchor long-term economic value. Canada has that opportunity and seizing it will depend on coordinated action across energy, mining, and industrial policy."

The forum will be held on March 2, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Room 203B, during PDAC 2026.

Media are invited to attend. Accredited journalists may register in advance, and interview availability with speakers can be coordinated upon request.

Program details: https://smr-forum.ca/program-pdac-2026/

About CASMR and the SMR Forum

The Canadian Association of Small Modular Reactors (CASMR) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing small modular reactors (SMRs) as a transformative clean energy solution supporting Canada's environmental, economic, and social objectives. CASMR is led by the founding team behind the SMR Forum, a policy platform and event series that convenes leaders from government, industry, Indigenous communities, academia, and civil society to strengthen collaboration and accelerate progress in SMR and advanced nuclear development.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Small Modular Reactors and SMR Forum

Media Contact: Erveina Gosalci, Founder/CEO, [email protected], www.smr-forum.ca