Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announces and congratulates the 2019 winners of the Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs)

Nov 08, 2019, 17:32 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Governance Professionals of Canada ("GPC") celebrated their Seventh Annual Excellence in Governance Awards ("EGAs") last night at their gala dinner and ceremony held at The Carlu in Toronto.

GPC received over 70 nominations this year from organizations across all sectors. The winners, organized by category, are presented below:

2019 Excellence in Governance Award Winners Toronto, ON Photo Credit: Monique de St. Croix (CNW Group/Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC))

1.  Best Approach to Achieving Effective Board and Committee Operations

Meridian Credit Union

2.  Best Compensation Disclosure and Communication


Seven Generations Energy

3.  Best Engagement by a Governance Team

Calgary West Central (Other Sectors)

Royal Bank of Canada (Publicly Listed)

4.  Best Practices in Diversity and Inclusion

Vancouver Airport Authority

5.  Best Practices in Enterprise Risk Management

Meridian Credit Union

6.  Best Practices in Strategic Planning, Oversight and Value Creation by the Board

Elixir Technologies

7.  Best Practices in Subsidiary Governance

BMO Financial Group

8.  Best Practices in Sustainability and ESG Governance

Vancouver Airport Authority

9.  Best Overall Corporate Governance

Canada Revenue Agency (Other Sectors)

Royal Bank of Canada (Publicly Listed)

10.  Governance Professional of the Year

Stuart McKellar, General Counsel, SVP Corporate Operations & Corporate Secretary at ATB Financial

11.  Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award

Linda Hohol, Chair of Institute of Corporate Directors

"The EG Awards represent an important recognition for the Canadian corporate governance professionals and their organizations. We are so pleased to recognize the winners who took home the trophies, along with those organizations who were shortlisted for this year's awards.  These trailblazers send a clear message to their stakeholders that they value governance excellence." -  Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC).

The award winners were chosen out of nominations from across Canada in all sectors and markets by a jury panel composed of seasoned and well-respected governance experts. For more on the panel: http://gpcanada.org/EGA_judges/.

The awards highlight the critical role that good governance plays in enhancing the value of Canadian organizations and contributing to the competitiveness of Canada's economy and its capital markets.

As the principal advocate for those who work in corporate governance, GPC strives to enhance the importance of governance and those who work in the field, by advocating for, providing education on and recognizing good governance practices in Canada.

SOURCE Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC)

For further information: Lynn Beauregard, President, 802-21 St. Clair Avenue East, Toronto, Phone: 416-921-5449, Ext 306, Email: awards@gpcanada.org, Website: http://www.gpcanada.org/EGA

