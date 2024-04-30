Gotham City icon Bruce Wayne inspires other-worldly HYPERCARS from Automobili Pininfarina

As a result, Bruce Wayne's on-screen persona has inspired two new highly exclusive versions of both the Automobili Pininfarina B95 hyper Barchetta and the Battista hyper GT. Every element of the two unique specifications, named 'Gotham' and 'Dark Knight,' has been curated to compliment the luxurious lifestyle of a pop culture icon, who has appeared in numerous forms of entertainment and media since his debut in 1939. This partnership will launch at BruceWayneX.com and will be followed by an invite-only first-of-its-kind retail theatre concept coming this summer where an Automobili Pininfarina Battista will be on exclusive display.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: "Our partnership with Wayne Enterprises through Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, DC and Relevance International is a natural fit for Automobili Pininfarina. It's driven by our shared pursuit of pioneering and sustainable technologies to promote the future of mobility. This collaboration not only empowers us to ignite the imaginations of our clients but also to reach and inspire new and diverse audiences."

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, continued: "Designing an all-electric hypercar inspired by Bruce Wayne is a dream assignment for our team, giving them creative freedom to place themselves into the imagination of someone as iconic as Bruce Wayne. These two exclusive specifications for our two hypercars represent the ultimate vehicles for the man behind the most famous mask in the world."

Andrea Crespi, Chief Technical Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, concluded: "Wayne Enterprises stands as a beacon of innovation, and a testament to an unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. The B95 Barchetta and Battista hyper GT vehicles already successfully capture this visionary spirit, reflecting the tireless efforts and brilliant minds of our technical teams at Automobili Pininfarina."

Robert Oberschelp, Head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, added: "Collaborating with Automobili Pininfarina on designing these incredible, state-of-the-art vehicles exemplifies our Wayne Enterprises guiding motto: partner with premier brands to bring Bruce Wayne's elevated taste into the real world. These stunning hypercars, featuring elaborate design and futuristic technology, celebrate the Wayne lifestyle while offering an innovative product unlike anything else in the market."

Vehicle specifications

Automobili Pininfarina has created two exclusive versions of the B95 hyper Barchetta and Battista hyper GT, named Gotham and Dark Knight, with many unique and previously unseen technical specifications. All four cars are powered by a high-capacity 120kWh lithium-ion battery and four motors to generate 1,900hp. That's enough to propel each pure-electric model from 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in less than a two second sprint – faster than a current Formula 1 car.

Both Battista and B95 models receive all-new Wayne Enterprises-inspired HMI display enhancements, featuring an instruction voice inspired by Bruce Wayne's loyal butler and assistant, Alfred Pennyworth. The Battista models also offer entirely new performance-enhancing specifications. These include tailgate shark fins and louver openings in the front and rear carbon fibre wings to improve overall aerodynamic efficiency towards the rear airbrake and vehicle side body. The exterior is completed with Wayne Enterprises logos on the side skirts and roof, and all models display a unique aluminium chassis and door plate, inspired by Bruce Wayne.

To further emphasise the 'Dream Cars. Made Real' philosophy, the interiors of both the Battista Gotham and Dark Knight cars benefit from a completely new door and roof design where a large portion of the roof is curved glass, to lighten the interior ambience.

Gotham specification

This design is intended to reflect the more gentle, civilian sophistication of Bruce Wayne. Both the B95 and Battista models are upholstered in a distinctive tan leather that includes bespoke quilting in the centre panels, along with tan stitching.

The Gotham Battista's bodywork is finished in a stunning Argento Vittorio gloss paint, complemented by the Nero Torino gloss paint Goccia roof. To finish the look, the brand's iconic 'F' logo is back-lit and made of brushed and polished anodized aluminium. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels are finished with a Prezioso Evoluzione gloss black face and matt black channel rim.

The Gotham B95's wheels closely match those of the Gotham Battista, except they are finished in a matt black inner and gloss black outer ring, with Titan callipers and a brushed aluminium anodized black rim centre lock ring to complete the look.

Dark Knight specification

By contrast, the Dark Knight design reflects Bruce Wayne's use of technology to maintain an edge in his fight against Gotham City's criminal underworld. These vehicles feature black Alcantara and black leather upholstery, with a unique black and gold duo-tone contrast stitch.

The Dark Knight Battista's bodywork is finished in Nero Profondo gloss paint, with Nero Torino 'Goccia' roof, and Glorioso ceramic-polished rims complete the look. The Dark Knight B95's exterior matches the Battista, also featuring ceramic-polished rims.

All four designs reflect Wayne Enterprises' pursuit of innovation and Bruce Wayne's own personality. From subtle use of the Wayne Enterprises corporate logo throughout the vehicles, to customised seat embroidery and the voice inspired by Alfred Pennyworth, these dreams cars are the embodiment of the Gotham City icon's persona.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT:

automobili-pininfarina.com/media-hub

EDITOR'S NOTES

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world's foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina's vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA (LINK TO PRESS KIT)

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

Relevance International is a woman-owned, full-service strategic consulting, communications, marketing, brand-building, experiential, and digital agency offering a global, 360-degree approach from its offices in New York, London, and Los Angeles. Known for international campaigns and partnerships, the agency's global network operates on every continent to take clients' brand and business goals farther, faster. The firm specializes in transforming brands into market leaders across luxury lifestyle, real estate, tech, hospitality, and design, among others. The firm recently unveiled its Brand Experience & Partnerships division to focus on live and digital storytelling with an emphasis on building collaborative brand and entertainment ecosystems. Founded by Suzanne Rosnowski, Relevance International celebrates 12 years of award-winning excellence.

www.relevanceinternational.com | @relevanceinternational

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401448/B95_Gotham_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401449/B95_Gotham_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401447/B95_Dark_Knight_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401450/Battista_Dark_Knight_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401451/Battista_Dark_Knight_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401452/Battista_Gotham_1.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316779/Automobili_Pininfarina_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Automobili Pininfarina

For further information: PRESS CONTACTS: Duncan Forrester, Chief Communications Officer, +49 (0) 171 265 4094, [email protected]; Akira Shinonuma, Communications Manager, +49 (0) 1511 0949270, [email protected]