Gorgias Introduces its Conversational AI Platform for Support and Sales to Redefine the Customer Experience in Ecommerce

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the launch of AI Agent in July 2024, Gorgias today announces a deeper investment into conversational AI for ecommerce. Gorgias is helping ecommerce brands drive sales and resolve customer inquiries—like order changes, refunds, or product recommendations— instantly through personalized, one-on-one interactions, both before and after purchase.

"Since day one, Gorgias has been dedicated to helping ecommerce brands deliver exceptional customer experiences. We started with a helpdesk to centralize support, then introduced AI Agent to instantly resolve support questions," says Romain Lapeyre, CEO of Gorgias. "Now, we're taking the next leap forward with an AI Agent that powers the entire customer journey—anticipating buyer needs, boosting sales, and automating high-quality support. Today, I'm happy to announce Gorgias as the Conversational AI platform for ecommerce."

With this latest product release , Gorgias's Conversational AI platform is shaping the future of ecommerce by enabling teams to provide fast, scalable, and cost-effective support, while helping them to drive revenue growth. Resulting in an AI-powered end-to-end customer journey where every customer interaction feels personal, seamless, and impactful—no matter the complexity.

From instantly resolving support inquiries to transforming hesitant browsers into loyal buyers with perfectly-timed recommendations, Gorgias is revolutionizing the way that ecommerce brands engage with their customers.

"An instant response builds confidence. We live in a world with short attention spans, so customers appreciate how quickly we can respond to their inquiries. Customers aren't worrying unnecessarily for longer than they have to for an address change or order cancellation," says Mia Chapa, Sr. Director of Customer Experience at Glamnetic.

In addition to an increased level of automation, AI Agent is helping teams reduce costs and increase efficiency with the release of:

Advanced AI capabilities: With access to AI Agent on even more channels, teams will be able to fully resolve interactions through ecommerce actions. AI Agent Actions can resolve up to 50% of email inquiries autonomously, doubling the efficiency of existing automation tools. Creating a smoother, more enjoyable shopping experience for customers.

"I believe that AI combined with human agents is the future — that's where we're going to see perfect customer experience," says Tosha Moyer, Senior Customer Experience Manager at Psycho Bunny.

And coming soon, Gorgias plans to expand its AI capabilities with the launch of AI Agent for Sales, designed to assist customers with tailored product recommendations, answer pre-sales questions, and streamline the checkout process.

About Gorgias

Gorgias is the Conversational AI platform for ecommerce that drives sales and resolves support inquiries. Trusted by over 15,000 ecommerce brands, Gorgias supports growing independent shops to globally recognizable brands.

Built for Shopify and powered by advanced ecommerce integrations, Gorgias's Conversational AI understands your brand, tools, policies, and customers to drive personalized, 1-to-1 conversations — from editing orders and initiating returns to making product recommendations. Gorgias, where customer conversations feel personal, generate sales, and fuel your brand's growth.

Learn more at gorgias.com.

