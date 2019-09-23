Gordon Davies Named One of Canada's Most Influential General Counsels

Chambers Canada Award Recognizes Excellence in the In-House Legal Community

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced Gordon A. Davies, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Development, has received the prestigious Chambers GC Influencers award, highlighting pioneers among the in-house legal community.

"On behalf of OpenText, let me extend my congratulations to Gordon and his team on this important recognition from the Canadian legal community," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Under his leadership, our legal and corporate development team has evolved into a world-class organization, recognized for their delivery of excellence and upper quartile results. Gordon and his team are truly deserving of this recognition."

Gordon A. Davies joined OpenText as Chief Legal Officer in September 2009. Gordon also serves as the Company's Chief Compliance Officer. Gordon leads Corporate Development strategy at OpenText and has oversight of one of the most active and ambitious deal teams in the technology sector.

The Chambers Canada Awards for 2019 were announced September 17 in Toronto, ON. The award recognizes excellence within the Canadian legal profession and this year also featured the launch of the inaugural Chambers GC Influencers: Canada, which highlights pioneers among the in-house community who have been recommended during Chambers research.

