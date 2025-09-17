Goose Insurance and Assumption Life Partner to Revolutionize Whole Life Insurance Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Goose Insurance Services Inc., the leading insurance "Super-App" designed for instant, mobile-first policy purchases, today announced a strategic partnership with Assumption Life to launch a new suite of whole life and renewable term life insurance products. This collaboration marks a significant step in the digital transformation of a traditionally complex insurance product, making long-term financial security accessible to a new generation of consumers.

While whole life insurance is a critical tool for building long-term wealth, many Canadians find the traditional buying process—which often involves lengthy in-person consultations and medical exams—to be a major barrier. A 2023 LIMRA study highlights this gap, with nearly one-third of Canadians (8.4 million adults) citing cost and a lack of clear purchasing options as key reasons for not having coverage.

Goose is addressing this market need by digitizing the entire customer journey, from education to instant policy issuance, directly within its app. This partnership with Assumption Life, a company with over 120 years of history, bridges the gap between a traditional insurance powerhouse and the digital-native consumer.

"We are fundamentally changing how consumers engage with and purchase life insurance," said Omar Kaywan, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Goose Insurance. "This partnership with Assumption Life is not just about launching a new product; it's about a mutual commitment to leveraging technology to solve a persistent consumer pain point. We're taking a complex, high-value product like whole life and making it as simple to hail a ride or order food delivery on your phone."

The new product offering, available on the Goose mobile app, is built for the modern consumer, featuring:

Instant Issue: Policies can be issued in minutes, with no medical exams or blood tests required.

Affordable whole life policies are available from as low as per month. Digital-First Experience: Customers can manage their policy, access cash value information, and get support directly through the app.

For Assumption Life, this partnership represents an important step in its digital strategy and its commitment to making protection accessible. " Innovative digital platforms are increasingly empowering Canadians to access the financial security they deserve". said Pierre Martin, Chief Digital Officer and AVP Partnerships at Assumption Life. "Goose has proven its ability to reach and convert an often-underserved consumer base. By making our leading simplified life insurance products available on the Goose platform, we are expanding our reach and ensuring more Canadians can count on protection when they need it most"

About Goose Insurance

Established in 2018, Goose Insurance Services takes the confusing parts out of buying insurance and makes it easier than ever to get the right coverage. And it all happens in seconds, from a single app. For more information about Goose, or to download the app, visit www.gooseinsurance.com .

