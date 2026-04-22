Google and HP Receive Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition for Advancing 3D Video Communications and Human-Centric Collaboration

Recognized for breakthrough innovation in redefining video communications with immersive, lifelike experiences and market-leading digital transformation.

SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Google and HP have recieved Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the Video Communications Market, honoring the companies' joint achievement in redefining how people connect and collaborate across distance.

The recognition identifies HP and Google's jointly developed solution HP Dimension with Google Beam, a breakthrough communication platform that meaningfully narrows the gap between virtual and in‑person meetings. As video collaboration has become essential to modern work, traditional 2D calls have continued to limit natural interaction, often making it difficult to read subtle expressions, maintain eye contact, and feel fully present. HP Dimension with Google Beam addresses these limitations by bringing lifelike, 3D presence to remote conversations without the need for headsets, glasses, or complex setup.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation recognition to a company that demonstrates visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. It evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: new product attributes and customer impact. HP Dimension with Google Beam excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "HP Dimension with Google Beam is the industry's clearest answer to narrowing the gap between virtual and in-person interactions. The groundbreaking collaboration between Google and HP represents a meaningful shift that engineers the end of distance by restoring the depth, nuance, and human‑centric connection that traditional video communication does not deliver," said Roopam Jain, VP of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Representing a fundamental rethinking of video communication, the solution combines advanced hardware, software, AI and cloud orchestration to recreate the depth, nuance, and human connection of face‑to‑face interaction. Participants appear at life size with natural eye contact, clear gestures, and realistic spatial audio, allowing conversations to flow as they would across a physical table. The result is a meeting experience that reduces cognitive load and meeting fatigue while increasing engagement and focus. Today, the solution works natively with Google Meet and Zoom.

Since its launch, HP Dimension with Google Beam has gained strong momentum among large global organizations, including many Fortune 500 companies, with deployments spanning executive collaboration, everyday teamwork, and reduced business travel. Early adopters have reported stronger engagement, improved relationship‑building, and more authentic interactions with both colleagues and clients.

Frost & Sullivan's recognition reflects not only the technical sophistication of HP Dimension with Google Beam, but also the strength of HP and Google's longstanding commitment to usability, interoperability, and enterprise trust.

For its unique, disruptive, and valued contribution to the future of work, HP and Google have earned Frost & Sullivan's highest honor for new product innovation in video communications. Frost & Sullivan commends Google and HP for setting a high standard in design, user experience, and reliability.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Google Beam

Google Beam is a true-to-life 3D video communication platform that brings conversations to life like never before. Powered by advanced Google AI, realistic 3D imaging, and immersive spatial audio, Beam enables natural eye contact and the ability to read subtle non-verbal cues as if participants were in the same room. By transforming remote interactions into deeply authentic, face-to-face moments, Beam helps teams connect, collaborate, and communicate more effectively. With Beam, distance simply fades away, allowing you to just be together.

About HP Dimension

HP Inc. is a global technology leader committed to designing solutions that help IT leaders shape the future of work. By delivering intelligent, secure, and scalable technologies, HP empowers organizations to create exceptional employee experiences that drive productivity, engagement, and business growth. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP continues to innovate with purpose, helping businesses adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Learn more at: hp.com/us-en/solutions/hp-dimension.html.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan