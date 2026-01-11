Goodwood Inc. acquired by Nour Private Management Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Goodwood Inc. ("Goodwood"), an investment dealer and investment fund manager, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Nour Private Management Inc. ("NPM"), a privately held Canadian holding company.

Under the terms of the agreement, NPM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Goodwood (the "Transaction"). This transaction is expected to close on or before January 31, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

NPM is an affiliate of Nour Private Wealth Inc. ("NPW" and, together with NPM, "Nour"). NPW is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) as both a mutual fund dealer and investment dealer. The Transaction is being undertaken to allow Nour to expand its suite of services to include investment fund management by acquiring Goodwood, an established fund management firm with an investment team that can add value across Nour's other service offerings.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Goodwood will continue to operate under its current name as an investment fund manager and continue to provide alternative investment solutions to investors. It is expected that NPW will be appointed as sub-advisor to certain Goodwood managed funds.

Elie Nour, Chief Executive Officer of Nour said "Acquiring an established investment fund manager represents an exciting opportunity to broaden our capabilities and provide even more comprehensive solutions to our clients. Goodwood's experienced team and alternative investment expertise will enhance the suite of services we can offer across our group."

Peter Puccetti, Chairman, Chief Investment Officer of Goodwood said, "Since founding Goodwood in 1996, I'm proud of what we have achieved and I'm confident that under Nour's leadership, the firm is well-positioned for continued growth and success in this next chapter."

About Goodwood Inc.

Goodwood is an Ontario-based independent investment fund manager and alternative asset management firm focused on providing differentiated, value-driven investment strategies to investors for almost 30 years.

About Nour Private Wealth Inc.

NPW was founded by Elie Nour and granted CIRO membership in 2018. As a Wealth Management firm, NPW specializes in comprehensive wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions NPW offers a full suite of services, including portfolio management, wealth planning, derivatives, and institutional investment solutions.

