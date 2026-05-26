Goodbye to FOMO Frenzy: HTX DAO's Global Pizza Day Highlights a New Crypto Narrative

As another Pizza Day arrived on May 22, HTX DAO transformed this holiday rooted in pure geek culture into a Web3 cultural celebration spanning five major cities worldwide. The event signaled a comprehensive upgrade in HTX's global service ecosystem while also reflecting a profound shift in the mindset of today's crypto investors.

Five-City Synergy: Upgrading Global Service Capabilities

If the early crypto world resembled a niche utopia built by internet natives, today's Web3 ecosystem has entered a truly global era. The boundaries of the industry have been redefined time and again, and crypto culture is moving from on-chain communities to the broader real world.

This time, HTX DAO chose a deeply community-driven approach possible, bringing the festivities to five key cities across the globe to create a borderless celebration of Web3 consensus, each with its own local flair.

Community Deliveries: Crypto-native, peer-to-peer, city-wide pizza deliveries brought hot pizzas personally delivered to community members.

Interactive Gatherings: DIY pizza feasts in bustling commercial districts allowed young Web3 enthusiasts to debate AI, on-chain finance, and the industry's upcoming major narratives while kneading dough and adding toppings.

Cultural Pop-Ups: Cultural pop-up events in parks featured customized Huobao installations and pizza boxes, which became some of the coolest viral attractions in town.

Premium VIP Experiences: High-end VIP Pizza Day celebrations blended exclusivity with community spirit. Participants enjoyed private Ferrari chauffeur services as well as an upscale dinner party featuring wine, steak, and pizza. As guests engaged in deep conversations, and ideas clashed over market trends, asset allocation, and industry cycles, the event preserved the freedom of crypto culture while showcasing a premium service model as crypto finance matures.

If the five-city offline celebration mirrored one side of HTX DAO's global ecosystem services, it also highlighted a broader shift in market sentiment across today's Web3 landscape.

At the HTX DAO Global Pizza Day event, community members engaged in detailed discussions centered around asset allocation and coin-margined yield generation. Interest in HTX Earn's APYs rose considerably, signaling that a clear turning point in the industry narrative has arrived.

From FOMO to Stable Yield: Crypto Finance Enters a New Asset Management Era

The crypto world has never been short of tales of overnight wealth. In the past few years, market sentiment was dominated by FOMO, with investors frantically chasing the next 100x token or 1,000x Alpha asset.

However, as the industry wades deeper into uncharted regulatory waters and faces ongoing macroeconomic volatility, the underlying investor psyche is quietly shifting. As the frenzy fades, veteran builders and crypto whales alike are shifting away from speculative hype and moving toward pragmatism.

This transformation is directly reflected in both real exchange data and user demand.

Recently, HTX DAO Ambassador and HTX spokesperson Molly revealed that, based on user benefit surveys and interviews with top-tier clients, APY Booster Coupons have become one of the most requested perks. This trend suggests that users' perception of crypto asset management is shifting, with a growing priority placed on stable yield generation.

In many ways, this is a sign that the crypto industry is maturing.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at HTX DAO's global Pizza Day celebration aligns perfectly with this transition in market sentiment: the excitement is still alive, but rationality is returning; the dreams remain, but long-termism is becoming the new consensus.

The Pizza Will Be Gone, But Consensus Will Last Forever

From the very first real-world Bitcoin transaction 16 years ago to today's HTX DAO Global Pizza Day, this celebration serves not only as a heartfelt tribute to crypto history but also as a symbol of consensus. The evolution toward rational conversations regarding stable yield generation highlights a maturing market that deeply resonates with global users.

Sixteen years on, pizza flavors have changed, and market cycles have come and gone. Yet, HTX DAO's commitment to standing alongside its community members through every bull and bear market remains unchanged, as does the unwavering belief in a decentralized world and consensus around steady progress.

About HTX DAO

HTX DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) collaboratively built by community members, early contributors, and global advisors. Supported by HTX Exchange and the TRON blockchain ecosystem, HTX DAO is committed to establishing an open governance ecosystem led by users, governed by transparent rules, and driven by efficient collaboration, serving as a key engine in advancing decentralized finance (DeFi).

HTX DAO embodies the principle of "token holders govern", aiming to inspire global consensus and participation, align community interests with platform value, and explore a new order in the world of crypto finance.

Contact Information

Website: www.htxdao.com

SOURCE HTX DAO

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