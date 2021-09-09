good natured® Takes a Bite Out of the Growing Meal Kit Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, highlights two additional specialty meal kit providers that have partnered with good natured® to increase the use of sustainable packaging in the growing meal kit industry. Meal kit services tackle the quickly emerging demand for higher quality convenience eating and is estimated to be a US $11.6 billion market by 2022*. Similar to the sustainable goods market, demand for meal kit services is highest amongst millennials,** who also expect the companies they do business with to make environmentally conscious choices where possible. The Company is gaining traction amongst plant-based meal kit providers that serve customers who are choosing to eat differently for health reasons and to reduce their impact on the planet. Offering eco-friendly packaging to this customer group meets their expectation of using more annually renewable resources and removing potentially harmful chemicals from the food packaging industry.

Simple Feast, a California-based meal kit provider serving the Los Angeles area, has been using good natured® plant-based packaging for the last year with positive response from their customers. The values alignment between Simple Feast and good natured® to make life easier and better for humans and the planet led to a natural partnership between the two companies. "The importance of keeping food fresh needs to be balanced with earth-friendly packaging options that are also better for human health, and this is what good natured® packaging provides our customers," said Paolo Zambrano, VP Operations (US) at Simple Feast.

North of the border, Canadian-based Vegano, delivers plant-based meal kits and grocery staples to the greater Vancouver area, Sea-to-Sky and Vancouver Island using sustainable packaging options from good natured®. "After a difficult search to find sustainable packaging, we were delighted to find good natured® this year. Together, we are answering the demands of our customer base who are expecting businesses like us to make environmentally friendly packaging choices." commented Conor Power, CEO at Vegano.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®, added "These are just two examples of meal kit providers we've partnered with to extend the focus on plant-based ingredients all the way through to their choice in packaging. Our team is consistently reviewing market trends to identify opportunities to work with like-minded partners who demand a strong focus on their health and our planet. We're on a mission to detoxify the food industry, and we couldn't be more pleased to be on this journey with customers like Simple Feast and Vegano."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

About Simple Feast

At Simple Feast, we believe that amazing things can happen around the dinner table. Our plant-based meal kits are rooted in our commitment to making life easier and better for you, your family, and the planet we all share.

Simple Feast takes you on a journey toward a future where the power and flavors of plants are the focus of our meals. Through inspiring and delightful taste experiences, we can help move people's eating habits in a more sustainable direction.

About Vegano

Vegano Foods Inc. is Canada's premier 100% plant-based meal-kit service company that operates in Vancouver and is set to expand to Toronto, Montreal, and L.A. later this year. Founded in March of 2020, Vegano helps make healthy plant-based eating more accessible to Canadians, allowing them to take veganism beyond Meatless Mondays and Veganuary. Vegano uses high-quality ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers to ensure that its meal-kits are delivered fresh to their members every week. With many chef-created recipes, Vegano's meals can be prepared in under 30 minutes, allowing people to spend less time on meal prep and more time on things they love.

SOURCE: *Statista 2021

SOURCE: **https://linchpinseo.com/trends-shaping-the-meal-kit-industry/

