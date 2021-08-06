good natured Products Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, announced today that it will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference (virtual format) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3.30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the webcast, please pre-register at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/gdnp/2438788

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available for replay for a period of two weeks on the Company's website, https://investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

[email protected]

